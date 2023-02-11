Rashidah Bello: Kogi group cautions EFCC over media trial

…Says Gov. Bello Will Triumph Over Ant Graft Media Propaganda

A group known as Kogi Democratic Movement (KDM) has cautioned the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against conducting media trial but should employ professional best practices in the conduct of its operations.

This is just as the group also urged operatives of the agency to always follow due process contained in their operational module, saying these were needed to engender public confidence and respect for it being a critical organ of state necessary for good governance of the country.

The Executive Director of KDM, Comrade Isah O. Achema stated these in a statement he issued on behalf of the group in Lokoja on Friday while reacting to media reports suggesting that the First Lady of the state, Hajia Rasheedah Bello has abandoned the state for an undisclosed location to evade arrest by operatives of the commission.

The media had been awash with claims that the First Lady had bolted away following the prosecution of some persons for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

He said EFCC in its attempts to undermine the executive governor of Kogi state, a nephew of the governor, Mr. Ali Bello and others were on Thursday arraigned before a court in Lokoja, the state capital on allegation of diverting the sum of N3 billion belonging to the state government into private accounts.

EFCC had in the charge sheet stated that the First Lady has been at large but the group has accused the commission of media trial and propaganda, saying the First Lady has been performing her official duties in the state.

“We wonder why the EFCC is making this wild allegation that she has disappeared from the state and is evading prosecution while she is in Lokoja performing her duties to the people of the state. This kind of issues are not what the EFCC should be seen doing to be taken seriously by Nigerians.

“The anti graft agency under Bawa is now becoming an embarrassment to Nigerians, are they not tired of formulating issues against our governor? What will they achieve by joining an innocent woman to the ongoing charade”. He said.