Pyrates launches App to monitor elections

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has launched the OurVotersCount(OVC) App to enable its users to monitor important aspects of the 2023 general elections, including polling station administration, voting issues and counting and announcement of results.

The OVC Management team which announced the launching of the new OVC app via the Ushahidi Mobile App stated that it is available for download on Google Play or Apple Store.



It called on Nigerians to avail themselves of the monitoring and reporting features embedded in the App, right from capturing happenings at polling unit level.

Our Votes Count, an initiative of the association, is a mass awareness and education platform, in line with its age-long resolve to contribute to credible elections and increased citizen interest and participation.

Through Our Votes Count campaigns over the years, the association has continued to encourage a more active civic space with full knowledge of its electoral duties, rights and responsibilities. In the course of this current electoral cycle, Our Votes Count drove robust online and physical nationwide campaigns for voter registration, and most recently, collection of permanent voter’s cards, with concomitant escalation of observations from an online monitoring platform.



The National Association of Seadogs urges Nigerians to embrace the innovative components of the OVC app, and join the concerted efforts to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, both now and in the future.