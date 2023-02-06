Put your house in order, Nnamani tells PDP

.says my suspension ill-motivated





By John Alechenu, Abuja





The Senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has advised the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to put its house in order noting that a leadership which breaks its own rules lacks the moral justification to punish members.



Nnamani, a PDP Senator, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.



He insisted that his suspension by the National working committee (NWC) of the PDP was ill- conceived and unwarranted.



According to him, his right to fair hearing was violated because he was neither informed of any complaints against him nor was he invited on the matter.



Nnamani said: “The PDP ‘Penkelemesi’ suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse.



“My decision to pitch tent with Asawaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was necessitated by the PDP refusal to comply with its own constitution to wit; that key political offices should at all times be rotated between the South and North to guarantee harmony, peace, fairness, equity and justice.



“As it is now, there is no fairness, justice and equity in the PDP because both the Presidential Candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region”



“ I am only exercising my right for freedom of choice and association. On this score, I stand with Tinubu”.



Going forward, Senator Nnamani told the leadership of the PDP to put its house in order pointing out that his suspension by the NWC lacked both moral and constitutional backings.