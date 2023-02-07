PTI to become Regional Centre of Excellence for Petroleum training

By Akpokona Omafuaire

EFFURUN – THE Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State is at the verge of becoming African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) Regional Centre of Excellence for training barring any last minute obstacle.

This, Vanguard can disclose, was set in motion after a powerful delegation of APPO leaders visited the institution for facility assessment.

APPO is the association of all the African Countries that produce Petroleum collaborating to better harness the natural resources.

According to Dr. Henry Adimula, PTI Principal the intentions of APPO to establish Regional Centre of Excellence is to develop capacity of Africans in the oil and gas business.

Adimula who is optimistic of the breakthrough said, “They are visiting the institution to assess facilities they will use as Regional Centre of Excellence for training, and PTI based on our track records, the history of our past achievement is being considered.

“If found suitable which I believe, then we will be designated as a Regional Centre of Excellence and those kind of training can be domiciled here.

“So the advantages of that is enormous because it will make this place an International centre where people from all over African continent and other parts of the world would come and to get their trainings.” He said.

On his part, Dr. Taher Najah, Director, Research Division APPO who lead the team expressed satisfaction with the achievements of PTI.

Najah emphasized that their mission is to see capacity and capability of the institution with a view to making it a Regional Centre.

According to him, “We are here to see the capacity and capability as we want to establish Regional Centre of Excellence for training.

“We have many options of how we are going about establishing these centres. First of all, the general scope is collaboration amongst our members on training.

“This is the whole idea, so we are looking at what capacity exist and how they can train our people.”

Najah lead Mrs. Temilola George, Head of Hydrocarbon Studies/Data Unit; Mr. Tchananti Tiattl, Head of Capacity Development, Mr. Serge Kohemun, Downstream Industry Analyst and Mr. Isa Muazu, Consultant for the tour of the vast facilities in the institution.