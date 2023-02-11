PSN President, Usifoh harps on synergy to improve pharmaceutical services

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Cyril Odianose Usifoh has identified collaboration between all stakeholders in health sector as key to repositioning the pharmaceutical sector in the country for greater efficiency and qualitative service delivery.

Usifoh, who said this at a two day annual colloquium of the association with the theme, “Repositioning Pharmacy In An Unstable Economy” held in Ikeja, Lagos State, disclosed that the colloquium could not have come at a better time than now when the country is grappling with its fair share of financial difficulty and its attendant impact on every sector of the economy including the pharmaceuticals.

He said that the colloquium therefore provided a veritable platform for the pharmacists across the country to examine issues involved and therefore draw a roadmap towards achieving excellence in pharmaceutical service delivery in Nigeria.

The Professor of Pharmacy therefore harped on the importance of all arms of the profession – hospitals, community, regulatory, academic, and industries, working together, hand in hand to provide what the society desperately need at this critical period of recession; looking at the importance of manufacturing for the health of the global economy and well-being of society.

While saying that no one; young or old should be left behind as everyone has something important to add, Usifoh assured that this synergy will avail much good to the pharmacy profession and the society at large.

While challenging the academia pharmacists to endeavour to produce quality students in pharmacy as they remain the future of the profession, Usifoh assured that the association would work with the universities to improve their capacity building and introduce mentoring programme for young pharmacists.

He also used the opportunity to inform that the PSN will be hundred years come 2027, saying that the centennial anniversary committee would be constituted in the next few months.

Similarly, the Chairman of the event, Julius Adeluyi, said the colloquium must be used to expand the frontiers of meaningful synergy within the pharmaceutical society, its various technical groups and also creating resourceful and strategic alliance with government, policy makers as well as international organisations, entrepreneurs and global investors towards the renaissance of the pharmaceutical profession.

Adeluyi equally appealed to members of the profession to stay off the unhealthy rivalry between pharmacists and doctors urging them to rather focus on how to correct wrong perceptions of the profession and be more committed to rendering qualitative services that will boost healthcare of Nigerians.

Speaking at the programme, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidson Healthcare Plc, Fidelis Ayebae, who lauded the organisers of the colloquium, described pharmacy as one profession that has contributed immensely to national development.

He harps on the need for researches to grow the profession and develop an action plan to run with. This he said would help to bring in fresh ideas, and of course add value and wealth to the profession.

Ayebae challenged members of the pharmaceutical body to go out and be impactful not only in contributing to the pharmacy profession, but also identifying with the national polity and relevant authorities for decision making.

Professor of Pharmacy and Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Peace Chinedum Babalola as well as the Chairman, Planning Committee of the event, Olayinka Oredola, also called for more effective science collaboration, describing the colloquium as one designed to make pharmacy profession standard and situate itself where it’s supposed to be in healthcare services.