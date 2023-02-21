PSC withdraws Naja’atu Muhammad from election duties after APC opposition

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has withdrawn the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as one of the commissioners to oversee the activities of the police during the general election.

According to a publication by TheCable, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesperson, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, Muhammad was listed as one of the PSC commissioners to oversee the activities of the police in the north-west during the general election.

But the APC presidential campaign council rejected the appointment.

The APC campaign council said the role given to Muhammad requires her to be unbiased, adding she had made some “vitriol” comments against Bola Tinubu, the party’s standard bearer.

In January, Muhammad, a former senatorial candidate, said she resigned from the APC and quit partisan politics — but the party claimed she was sacked and accused her of being a mole.

She, however, later endorsed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In the statement yesterday, the PSC said Muhammad has been replaced by Bawa Lawal, an assistant inspector-general of police.

“The commission wishes to state with all sense of responsibility that its commissioners representing different geopolitical zones have always supervised assignments of the commission in the geopolitical zones they represent,” the statement reads.

“It was the same with the present national assignment.

“The commission has however, decided to mandate assistant inspector-general of police, Bawa Lawal rtd, who is from the same geopolitical zone with commissioner Najatu to take over the coordination of the monitoring of police conduct in the zone.