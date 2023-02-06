PSC appoints 3 DIGs, suspends 19 CPs, DCPs’ promotion

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIGs, to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The new Deputy Inspectors General of Police include AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, AIG Aji Ali Janga and AIG Adeyinka Adeleke.

This is just as the commission also suspended the promotion of 19 Commissioners and Deputy Commissionersbof Police to the next ranks of AIGs and CPs due to their failure to appear before it for the mandatory promotion interview.

The new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th plenary meeting of the commission which held in Abuja on Thursday and Friday, February 2 and 3, 2023, respectively, and chaired by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC, retd, who is acting chairman of the commission.

A statement by Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the PSC, said: “AIG Hafiz Inuwa, the Force Secretary, will be replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan-Daura for the North West slot.

“DIG Dan- Daura retired on January 15 this year. AIG Aji Ali Janga from North East will replace DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim who retired on November 26, 2022, while AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode of North Central will replace DIG Sanusi Lemu who retired on January 31, this year.

“The new DIGs are expected to fill the vacant duty posts created due to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North Central, North East and North West geopolitical zones respectively.

“The approval of the appointments of the new DIGs has also ensured that the defined succession policy in the Nigeria Police is sustained.

“The commission suspended the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General and eleven Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Commissioners due to their failure to appear before it for the mandatory promotion interview.

“The commission had sent invitations to the officers to appear before it for the usual interaction to ascertain their suitability and capability for the new offices.

“The commission expressed surprise on their failure to honour the invitation, especially as the 2023 general elections are just days away.

“The commission approved the promotion of ten Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners; 17 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners and 301 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.”

“47 who skipped Deputy Superintendents of Police from previous recommendations to the commission were also promoted to Superintendents of Police, while 665 Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police.”