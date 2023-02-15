Protesters takeover Otukpo-Enugu road over scarcity of Naira

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Angry youths, Wednesday, took over the busy Otukpo-Enugu Highway, mounting barricades at the Otukpo roundabout to protest the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, cash swap and cashless policy as well as the non availability of petrol in the district.

The youths who made bonfire on the highway obstructed vehicular movements on the road leaving commuters travelling from the Northern part of the country to the East stranded.

Vanguard gathered that the trouble started when it was discovered that most of the banks in the town could not dispense cash through ATMs and across the counters which triggered angry protests by the youths who were said to have been besieging the banks for several days for cash without success.

According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, “people have been going to banks to get their money but in the last two week people are finding it difficult to access the money they have in the banks.

Otukpo protest

“People were being given money in piecemeal and in the last two days it has become even difficult to get even N2,000 from the banks in town and those who have old Naira notes cannot spend it.

“To make things worse, we cannot get petrol in Otukpo and if you see at all, they dispense at about N500 per litre. Our question is did this All Progressives Congress, APC, government take over power in 2015 to inflict hardship on Nigerians? Why is this government deliberately punishing the masses. Did we commit any offence by voting them?

“Nigerians are suffering and dying because of this cashless policy and Naira swap and the government does not want to listen to the cry of the masses.

“So we all came out today to register our anger and displeasure over the bad governance and anti-people policies we are witnessing in the country which is making life unbearable for us.

“If they like they can send security people to come and kill everyone of us. With this kind of suffering we are dead people already. Even the security people are suffering the same fate with us because we all live in the same society and they are our parents, brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile it was gathered from security sources in Otukpo that the protesters were hours later prevailed on by the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, DPO, to dismantle the barricade to allow free flow of traffic on the ever busy road.