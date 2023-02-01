.

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has warned banks, the Lead Lender of Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s proposed new N100 billion loan, and the other banks involved to desist, or the loan could become a free-will donation to the state.

He has also restated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will lose the next elections and the incoming APC government would repudiate any loan handed Governor Okowa a mere three months to the end of his tenure.

Senator Omo-Agege, Tuesday, January 31, during the ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns of the APC at Ibusa, Akuku-Igbo and Okpanam, in Oshimili North LGA,

said Delta under Governor Okowa was over-borrowed and warned major banks doing business with the state not to lend any further to Governor Okowa.

He called on Deltans to use the upcoming polls to punish such members of the State House of Assembly and all others who speedily approve loans with scant regard for their consequences on the economic viability of the State and her posterity.

“Any government official who refused to look the governor in the eye and tell him the truth including Assembly Members should be punished. How can one man misappropriate over N4.2 trillion, and still go borrowing so recklessly? We are tired of Governor Okowa. We received have more money than Rivers and Akwa Ibom States but those states are construction sites.

“In spite of all Governor Okowa has received in the past seven years and eight months, the two main commercial roads in the State: Ughelli/Asaba Road and PTI/Eku/Orerokpe/Abraka/Agbor Road are in total disrepair. We are the richest state in the Niger Delta, yet our youths have no jobs. School fees of the State-owned tertiary institutions have skyrocketed, yet workers are denied minimum wage, and retirees are unpaid. So how do parents pay such school fees?

“Since Governor Okowa has refused to commit “political suicide” following his betrayal of the accord he midwives on behalf of the leaders and governors of Southern Nigeria, come out with your PVC on February 25, and retire him permanently.

“Do not vote for me because of what I am telling you. Vote for me because of the ideas we have for Delta State. We plan to create jobs for our youths, that is our priority. We will set up Independent Power Plants, IPPs, that will be people-oriented. I will rather be in a Government House without electricity so that the people can have it, be comfortable and power their businesses.

“To vote for Governor Okowa’s stooge, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, known for questionable academic credentials, would be a slight on the people of Oshimil North that are renowned for producing the highest number of professors in the State,” he said.

Earlier on, State Chairman of APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie said the days of Governor Okowa and PDP are numbered and charged the people to reject him and his stooge, Oborevwori, at the polls

“Shoot down the dream of Okowa becoming vice president” he said. He also drummed up support for Delta North Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, explaining that when reelected, he stands the brightest chance of becoming the next senate president. He therefore called on the people to support him and all other candidates of the APC in the forthcoming elections.