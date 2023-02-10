Proposed installation of Emir of Aba, ploy to instigate pre-election violence in S’East – Abia monarch

By Steve Oko

Paramount traditional ruler of Abiriba ancient kingdom, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (Enachioken Abiriba), has claimed that the proposed installation of Emir of Aba is a ploy to instigate pre-election violence in the South East, and ultimately negate the bright chances of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

The monarch in a chat with Saturday Vanguard, cautioned Ndigbo especially Aba residents to be very careful in handling the tempting development as it was designed by the masterminds to provoke Ndigbo into violence.

He said that the timing of the proposal, two weeks before the presidential election was a clear indication that there was “more to it than meets the eye “.

The Enachioken Abiriba said that those who felt threatened by the growing popularity and acceptance of Obi were desperate to instigate crisis that could destablise his strongholds as part of the grand design to stop him.

Eze Ogbu, therefore, appealed to Aba residents to be circumspect and not fall for the trap.

He appealed for calm but noted that the proposal would never fly because Aba is not an emirate “.

“We need to urge our people to handle this issue with utmost care. I sense a trap at this time to create confusion in the South East. ‘Lekwa nu ariri’. ( See snake )

Abia State Government, had Wednesday, sternly warned those behind the move to perish the idea or brace up for the sever consequences of their illegal action..

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, in a statement, said Government had never authorized such proposal and warned that anyone involved in any illegality would not go unpunished.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have both condemned the move which they described as a huge joke and a declaration of Jihad.

Both Igbo apex socio-cultural and socio-political organizations asked those behind the proposal to jettison the idea immediately.