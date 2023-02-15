Private sector partnership would elevate the business of music – Endless Joy

Creative power house popularly known as joy Ezeh has endlessly stressed that private sector partnership would further strengthen the business of music given the multiple revenue streams and avenues.

This participation would not only increase the financial capacity of artistes but also enlarge the business of music .

A lot of artiste don’t understand the business of music , it requires a lot of technical understanding and funding just like any business set up . Private sector partners would further educate artiste and their team members on the business of music and plotting their return on investment, demographic reach,how and what to feed there audience.

The government on the other hand as well needs to create a conducive environment for business structure and allow the law govern the structures in place .

The partnerships would reshape the face and tone of music business in Nigeria.