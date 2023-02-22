Presidential race between Tinubu, Atiku; Obi stands no chance – Alake

Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake has said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi stands no chance to emerge to emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential poll.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Alake said the race to the presidential villa is between Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, and Atiku Abubakar, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said opinion polls such as ANAP/NOI and Nextier are creating grounds for unrest, and have given Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the LP, false hope.

“There is no evidence and reality on ground anywhere in Nigeria as far as the presidential election is concerned that supports Mr. Obi winning this election,” he said.

“The Labour Party has no pathway to victory.

“This presidential election is going to be a straight contest between the candidates of APC and PDP and from more studious and rational polling, our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is coasting home to victory despite the current challenges in the implementation of the currency swap and fuel scarcity that have caused some difficulties for almost all Nigerians regardless of social and economic status.

“We particularly find amusing the ANAP/NOI and Nextier polls that predicted Mr. Obi as the winner or preferred candidate to win the presidential election. We have had cause to alert the security agencies to keep these pollsters under watch because their intention is to prepare ground for unrest by giving false hope of winning to Mr. Obi’s motley crowd of supporters who have a predilection for violence with the way they bully, harass, intimidate and insult anyone who thinks differently from them.”

Alake said Tinubu has redefined the template of presidential campaigns in the country.

“Our campaign introduced town hall interactive sessions into this campaign to take our message directly to the people across various sectors and segments of the society,” he said.

“In so doing, Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima took their programmes to the people. They used the opportunity of the interactive sessions to directly share their plans and visions with the electorate and align those with the people’s own desire and aspirations.”