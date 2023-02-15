Presidential poll: Why Nigerians should vote massively for Tinubu — Obasa

Mudashiru-Obasa

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has urged Lagos residents and especially the Agege electorate of the need to make good use of their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, by voting for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the coming general elections.

Obasa said it has become necessary to vote massively for the party in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy, describing their Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as the only one with competence and capacity for the task ahead among the rest contenders.

He gave the charge at the grand finale Celebration of Agege Day and the launch of the N500,000,000 Agege Education Endowment Fund on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Obasa, counselled the electorate ahead of the general elections, “to ensure you have your PVC and if you have not done so, quickly go to the INEC office if not closed, to get your own PVC.

“Beyond that make sure you vote right, by voting for the person that is competent to serve you, to represent you and bring about the dividend of democracy and we, without second thought strongly believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most competent among those who are vying for the presidency and that is why we are encouraging everybody that they should come out en masse.

“Is not only about winning, we don’t just want to win but win with massive votes coming from Lagos to counter whatever will be coming from other places so that we can win convincingly and at the end of the day Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can have a say as opposed to what we witnessed in 1999 when the president that emerged did not gain the support of his people but this time around we want our President to have the support of all of us from Lagos, Southwest and other parts of Nigeria.

“We are not just canvassing for him, but we are canvassing for him based on his achievements, what we have witnessed and are still enjoying.

“You will agree with me that some of the roads constructed during Asiwaju’s era as Governor in Lagos are still in existence and functioning properly.

“Most of the schools built during his administration known as Millennium Schools are still in good shape, talk about human development, those who have been empowered and established.

“I am one of the testimonies that this man can do a lot, his achievement is not limited to infrastructure alone, human development is also key, that is why we are calling on everybody let us support this man he has the competence and capability to do the job.

“So we want others to join us in ensuring the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who commended the Speaker for facilitating the development of Agege, agreed that the town had witnessed the true dividends of democracy.

According to Hamzat, those who have not been to Agege in the last five years would find it difficult to recognise the place as a result of development.

He also commended the council chairmen in Agege and Orile-Agege, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Johnson Babatunde, respectively, for their efforts to better their people.

Hamzat therefore urged residents and Nigerians to vote for Tinubu looking at how he had helped to make Lagos what it is today.