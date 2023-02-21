Presidential poll: I wish APC, Tinubu best of luck — Buhari

.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday wished the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu luck in Nigeria’s general elections billed for Saturday.

Buhari made this remark at the grand finale of the APC Presidential Campaign held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

“l hereby raise the hand of the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Congratulations and l wish APC the very best of luck,” the President said.

In his remarks, Tinubu thanked Buhari for his support and encouragement in his bid to become the next president of Nigeria.

The former two-term governor of Lagos state said that for anybody to succeed Buhari, he or she must work hard and follow the law.

“You follow all the procedures during the party primaries, votes were cast, and l won.

“You did not ask them to reverse it based on my tribe or religion, not minding being from your village in Daura.

“Leadership is for growth, independence of mind and capacity to perform which you encouraged me to inculcate,” he said.

He, therefore, gave his assurance to work hard if elected and promised to sustain democracy.

The APC presidential candidate said: “I will renew the hopes of the hopeless and all the goals and agenda set in our manifesto will be fulfilled.”

Tinubu also urged the people to come out en masse to vote for him if they wanted him to become the next president of Nigeria as well as all other APC candidates.

On his part, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman described the grand finale of the party’s campaign as symbolic.

He said it was symbolic because the party “brought its presidential candidate to his state to cast his vote at his polling unit at the end of a tasking campaign.

“We have gone the length and breadth of the country and It is our hope that legacies built over the years by the administration will be built upon for the better of all.

“We pray that by Saturday, the dice is cast and we have the APC president sworn in come May 29,” Adamu said.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to Nigerians, especially Lagos residents for believing in democracy.

He assured that Lagos would continue to be the centre of excellence, the aquatic splendour,

The governor also urged the people to come out en masse and vote for the APC presidential candidate and all APC candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally brought together APC bigwigs including the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and other APC governors from Kogi, Gombe, Plateau, Ekiti, Niger, Ogun, Borno and former governors.

Also at the rally were federal and state lawmakers, present and former ministers, party leaders and members.

Sen. Remi Tinubu, Wife of the APC presidential candidate and senator representing Lagos Central; Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos state governor; Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, wife of the Lagos state Deputy Governor; Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of the late Governor of Oyo state; Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly and many other APC chieftains and candidates were also in attendance.

NAN reports that the popular Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde, Naira Marley, Ekwe, Danfo Driver and other hip hop musicians entertained supporters at the event to the admiration of participants.