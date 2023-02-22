Presidential poll: Atiku ‘ll salvage socio-economic problems in Nigeria if — Jandor

….Debunks campaigning for Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has said the Presidential candudate of the party, Atiku Abubakar is the only competent among contestants that can salvage the Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges if elected as president.

Jandor, however, dismissed the insinuation that himself and some members of the party were campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi ahead of the February 25 presidential poll.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, Adeduran said “it’s the season of politics and all manners of news are flying around, I’m not campaigning for Obi.

He, however, stressed that Atiku Abubakar remains the best of all the other presidential candidates to tackle the myriads problems confronting Nigeria.

Jandor said one of the Atiku’s programme will solve two problems when implemented.

He added that the plan of Atiku to sell the moribond local refineries for $10 billion would solve many problems as he promised to use the money for youth empowerment and women development, saying “this is a way to reduce poverty and insecurity in the land.”

According to Jandor, “I have a candidate who has been able to address two major issues by just one program.

“He promised to sell the moribund refineries to raise $10 billion for youths and women empowerment.

“Empowering women and youths will solve two major problems namely; security and wealth creation.

“Those who will buy the refineries will also boost the economy through revamping of the refineries. There will be Job creation and employment opportunity for the youths.

“Atiku is the only one that has been presidential in the face of provocation. He speaks to issues. He.is the man that will help Nigeria to salvage the economy.”

On the insinuation that the PDP is campaigning for Peter Obi, he said; “We are in the season when people play all manner of tricks in the name of politics.

“You are aware of rebuttals by the Channels Television Politics Today’s anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, whose name and picture was used as an endorsement for a particular presidential candidate until he issued a disclaimer.”

Jandor who mocked the APC governors for suing President Muhammadu Buhari over naira redesign, said he was surprised why the governors are fixated on the naira swap which was a policy of their own political party.

He added: “Why are they fixated about the naira redesign. ASUU was on strike for 8 months, they never came together to sue anyone.

“We’ve been sleeping on the queue to buy fuel since November 2022, they never came together to sue anyone.. Why now?”

“If anyone tells you to collect the old naira notes, please reject it. Let them take it to the central bank of Nigeria and deposit it there.

“There’s a video of a South West governor sharing old naira notes to his supporters when he knew nobody will collect it from them.

“Why are the governors making case for the old naira notes? Why are they not asking that the new naira notes be made available,” he queried.

Jandor, commended the security agencies for doing a good job so far,

He stressed that security is key, hence, the Federal Government should allow the people to go out freely and vote to exercise their franchise.

According to Jandor, “We appreciate the military, police and the other security agents. They should sustain what they are doing before, during and after the presidential election on Saturday.

“People should not be coerced to vote for any party on Saturday. We have called on the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police to step-up their game on the several threats from the ruling party, especially in Lagos State.

“If there are several attacks in a state, where somebody is the Chief Security Officer and he has not come out to condemn it, it shows something is wrong somewhere and this is worrisome.

“We believe that the Federal Government will do something about it. The votes of our people will count this time around. The military men are everywhere now to show that they are ready to forestall any violence. People should go out on Saturday to express themselves,” he said.

On the claim by APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of being the architect of modern Lagos, Jandor described bit as incorrect.

Jandor said, “Now, you cannot even access your money from the banks. Nigerians have not had regular supply of fuel for six months. Somebody is laying claims to what he has not built.

“To the people that are not from Lagos, they can believe what they tell them, but not to some of us.

“We have been to 193 out of the 245 wards in Lagos State and we saw all. Despite all that the current government in the state said that they have spent on budgets in the last four years, what have they achieved.?

“They have nothing to show for the N280 billion local debts they incurred over the years. Their presidential flagbearer for the election built only three major roads in his eight years as governor.”