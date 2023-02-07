PRESIDENTIAL POLL: APC in panic mode, afraid of loosing – PDP

…Insist those positioned to benefit from Tinubu’s presidency ‘re threatened

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Peoples Democratic Party, Presidential Spokesperson Senator Dino Melaye has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, has resulted into falsehood out of the fear of loosing the forthcoming presidential election.

Melaye while reacting to the challenges of fuel scarcity and new naira notes is anchored on conspiracy theory.

He said the APC is frightened by the unmistakable and unstoppable prospects of the loss of Presidential election.

“The APC has, in panic mode, resorted to outright falsehood against Atiku Abubakar, the imaginary APC cabals in the Villa, the Governor of Central Bank, the Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) and even the leader of their Party, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Melaye insisted that the current narrative being peddled is anchored on a “conspiracy theory involving the aforementioned in an agenda that reflects ethnic pursuit. Having boasted that the APC has money to buy votes and having failed to mask behind a pretentious preference of power shift to the South, the new song is now against Atiku as the favourite of the powers in Aso Rock, the Governor of the Central Bank and the Managing Director of NNPC. And I ask, if the humiliated Nigerian masses and the key figures of the APC administration are against APC in an election year , how can it think of victory in the Presidential election?

“Going by the propagated lies of the power hawks in APC led by Nasir El-Rufai all things have ever been done to favour Atiku. By their postulation, the APC cabals in Aso Rock have done everything to favour Atiku, including the trillions of naira debt overhang, the spiralling inflation, insecurity, fuel scarcity, job losses, brain drain and unemployment.”

He said”Those who have positioned themselves to benefit from Tinubu’s presidency are feeling so threatened that they have even now taken their own President to court over his refusal to endorse their agenda of using public funds to buy votes. As it happened in the Egypt of old, their money has failed in their hands.

He said Nigerians are discerning enough to know the leaders that can serve them.

“The greatest campaigners against APC today is APC, even their Presidential candidate has reminded Nigerians of the governance disaster that is responsible for the fall of the exchange rate of the Naira to the dollar from N200-N800. Tinubu is also disenchanted with his own Party that is sponsoring him for the election that he awarded the APC administration the superlative and novel grade of F11! Truly, a man’s greatest enemies are members of his household.

“Nigerians should expect more lies from APC, but all will amount to nothing.”