Presidential, guber polls: Delta youths endorse Atiku/Okowa, Sheriff/Onyeme’s tickets

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri : Ahead of the general polls on Saturday and March 11 youth leaders under the aegis of Delta state ethnic nationalities youth leaders forum have declared support for the election of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , his running mate governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the governorship bid of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate Monday Onyeme.

Speaking at an interactive engagement and endorsement ceremony in Warri, Delta state , the youth leaders took turns to declare the support of their youths for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP.

Chairman of the group, Mr Oritseweyinmi Agbateyiniro who is also president Itsekiri National Youth Council, National Secretary Ijaw Youths council, Mr Frank Pokun and Amos Etanuku, president Isoko youths worldwide, in their separate speeches said the victory of the PDP at the presidential and governorship elections would transform into tremendous development for the country and the state, affirming support of their youths to the candidates .

Agbateyiniro noted that it was the first time youths of the various ethnic groups across the state would come together to endorse the candidate of a particular political party.

On his part, the national secretary, IYC, Mr Pokun said Alhaji Atiku assured he would give attention to restructuring, an issue that is dear to the Niger Delta region.

“It becomes incredibly obvious that, restructuring as the pathway for prosperity to all Nigerians is possible. So, I align myself with this noble cause to say it is restructuring time and it is an election of restructuring. It is in light of the above I am joining my colleagues to ensure Atiku, Okowa and Oborevwori, Onyeme have the massive support of Ijaw people in Delta State. And appeal for others across the Niger Delta and; indeed, Nigeria, to come out en masse to ensure Atiku and Okowa who are bridge-builders to be elected President and Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

Others who also spoke include Mr Trevor Chuks of Ndokwa Youths Assembly , leaders of Ika Aniocha and so on, they all declared support of youths across the state to the candidates.

Governorship candidate of the PDP, Rt Hon Oborevwori thanked the youth leaders for the endorsement , adding that when Atiku and Okowa emerge president and vice president they would among others fix all the failed federal roads in the state.

“The Warri-Sapele-Benin road ,Eku-Agbor road , all the federal roads will be fixed “, he said.

Sheriff who is also Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly said he would convey the endorsement by the youths to the governor of the state Dr Okowa , adding that when he succeeds the governor via the ballot box he would be governor for all parts of the state.

He also assured that the youths would be brought into the Transition committee to be set up by the state government after the elections.

” I am a unifier, a pan Delta. I will be governor for all. All ongoing projects will not be abandoned. We will not abandon the youths. The youth body will be represented in the Transition committee”.