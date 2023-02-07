Presidential election: Tinubu’s antecedent gives him edge over others

By Christian Chime

The 2023 general elections will be a titanic battle among four main political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

But in view of competence, capacity, vibrance and past track records of the presidential candidates under consideration, Nigerians should not make the mistake of electing a president that would take the country back to the stone age.

So, the track records of each of the candidates must be put into consideration, when they were in power as Vice President and governors.

As Vice President, a position, which in Nigerian politics could be regarded as mere spare tyre, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar can only be judged by his success in his private business which cannot be equated with governance at the highest level. So, his capability is not tested, as even his principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, refused to endorse him.

Former Governors Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party had ample experience as leaders in their own states as governors but their track records thin into oblivion when compared to that of Tinubu.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC remains a major contender due to his track record when he was the Lagos State governor. Today, Lagos remains the most viable economic hub of Nigeria as a nation. Without any form of prejudice, the footprints left behind by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remain unequalled in the history of Nigeria.

Today, Nigeria is facing daunting challenges due to the marginalization and non implementation of local government autonomy. The only way Nigeria can function effectively is by allowing the three tiers of government to be independent. The local government is the life wire of good governance.

In Nigeria, the local government had been rendered ineffective and redundant which has made the nation not to move forward. We must tell ourselves the truth, until the local government become autonomous, Nigeria cannot move forward.

Sadly, most of them contesting for the President and Vice President positions today were the same people that held their local governments hostage, thereby slowing down the development in the country.

Some contested and failed in their various parties, while others saw defeat ahead and ran to other parties but none among them agitated for the independence of the local government while they were in power, apart from Tinubu.

The truth is that no one should claim to be a saint among the contenders, but they owe this country explanation if they are against local government autonomy. The simplest way development can reach the people at the grassroots is through the local government. I must commend the National Assembly for the imput made towards the autonomy of the local government. We must ask questions in our different constituencies, especially to the current houses of assembly members seeking for re-election for the same seats or for higher positions.

The truth about Tinubu’s administration and innovative spirit is beyond human comprehension. During his administration, he created more local government areas in Lagos State to fast track development, thereby creating political space for his people to be leaders in their own rights.This made former President Obasanjo to stop the state’s allocation. Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not deterred by this act of tyranny. Through his ingenuity, he was able to create an economy devoid of federal allocation, which has grown to make Lagos State the sixth largest economy in Africa today.

He was the first to introduce free education among the governors during his time and every other thing was put in place with the help of his cabinet. Lagos became the best performing state despite no Federal Allocation because of his political and administrative acumen.

Now that Tinubu is running for President, he has started identifying the natural resources in every part of the country for massive industralisation in all the states, employment generation and revenue imput for a sustainable development.

Again, through Bola Ahmed Tinubu Investment Thrive Policy (BATITP) over 200 million Nigerians would be elevated. Tinubu, through his town hall meetings and rallies have made the people to understand that every state in Nigeria is viable and resourceful. Nigeria will be great if Bola Tinubu is voted into power.

We, the Nigerian youths have to consider this holistically because of his antecedence in Lagos State as governor. Nigerian youths should wake up and unite and make it happen because the future of any nation is in the hands of the youths.

•Chime, a public affairs analyst, writes in from Delta State.