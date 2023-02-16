Presidency: You must not make mistake again, Pastor Ighodalo tell Nigerian voters

…as AGL launches leadership credibility assessment tool

By Chris Onuoha

The founder and chairman of the Africa Leadership Group (ALG), Pastor Ituah Igbodalo has decried the dearth of integrity and credibility among Nigerians vying for political posts in the country, saying that Nigeria cannot afford to get it wrong again especially at this time that the all important election is holding in the country.

Ighodalo who is also the Senior Pastor of the Trinity Church, Lagos lamented that Nigerians have suffered in the hands of bad leaders, while calling on all eligible Nigerian citizens to exercise their right to vote wisely at the polls during the February 25 general elections.

Speaking recently at the official launch of the ALG leadership assessment tool, Ighodalo stated, “Nigeria cannot afford to get it wrong this time. We must intentionally and carefully select leaders fit for purpose at this time who can lead us out of this national crisis.”

He said that Nigeria is at the risk of becoming a failed State due to decades of worsening leadership, poor governance, and endemic corruption. According to him, the already fragile fault lines borne from ethno-religious conflicts have escalated, adding that the polity has worsened with banditry, kidnapping and terrorism that further contribute to national insecurity.

Continuing, he said, “with a few more days until the general elections, acrimony among the major political parties continues to rise and frustration with the nation’s leaders is growing as Nigerians experience severe shortages of fuel and the redesigned bank notes, resulting in public disturbances and riots throughout the country.” He urged Nigerians to maintain peace and rather, use their voices and votes wisely and also to evaluate all political candidates against clear principles and qualities of strong leadership.

Enumerating what qualities a political office holder should hold such as visionary, honesty and integrity, motivator, educated, accessible and understanding requirements of the office among other things, he stated that these qualities were also underscored by the former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo during his recent guest appearance at the ALG Nigeria leadership Series townhall meeting.

Pastor Ighodalo also reiterated ALG’s commitment to ensuring that people’s lawful votes count. “We will collaborate with other credible organisations and volunteers to ensure that integrity of free and fair elections by observing polling stations to verify that lawfully registered voters can vote in an environment that is fair and free,” he said, while adding that ALG will strive to report any election irregularities in accordance with Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) guidelines.

Meanwhile, the press briefing with other board members that comprise Ime Ufot; Olu Victor Oyinloye and Tohun Tuyo in attendance used the opportunity to unveil ALGs organizational factsheet towards realising credibility in the 2023 general elections. The organisation founded in 2020 has established a credible platform for dialogue and exploring solutions among citizens and credible experts on critical issues regarding national development and humanitarian assistance.

In its factsheet framework release, the organisation believes in emancipation of the African continent, fostering and demonstrating responsible ethical, accountable leadership for all Africans. Other attributes include support and foster an enabling environment for businesses, facilitate National Leadership series in various African countries, establish and enhance right leadership search, selection and support at all levels of government, recognise, reward and showcase performing public service leaders and institutions among other things.

The release also contains AGL’s guiding principles, vision, mission and core values towards actualising its objectives. AGL’s other strategic focus areas are the assessment tool that include identification, development, evaluation and action accountability of political and public service leadership; tracking, reporting, advocacy, communication and results of policy and programme development; civil education, citizens empowerment and national values orientation; diaspora engagement and sustainable development performance and regional impact among others.

However, as the organisation commiserates with the families affected in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that resulted in over 28,000 deaths, it has strongly enjoined Nigerians to vote for credible leaders to bring the country to its lost glory, saying “The time to act is now, Vote wisely!”