Presidency: Only God can stop Tinubu’s emergence — Kwara gov’s aide

…Says no true progressive’ll leave APC

By Adeola Badru

An aide to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State on Youth Empowerment, Sulyman Lekan Gadaffi, has said that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to win the 2023 presidential election, saying nothing can stop him except God.

He made this known in Ibadan, yesterday, during an interview with Vanguard, on the chances of the APC presidential candidate to emerge president in the February 25, election.

He said: “Tinubu is a good man. He is a great man. There is no way you can have that kind of heart that God will not bless you.

Gadaffi

“I am saying it again now that nothing can stop Asiwaju (Tinubu) from winning the February 25 presidential election except God.

“And I know for certain that God will not stop a good man. Nobody is perfect. Everyone of us here is not perfect. Only God is perfect. Don’t talk about his imperfections.

“I urge reasonable citizen to vote for for the success and progress of the country.”

Speaking against the backdrop of the current challenges confronting the country and the chances of APC to retain power at the centre, he said: “We can’t lose hope. APC will perform under Tinubu and no true progressive will leave the ruling party for another party.”

“Down to Kwara State, what is certain is that people in the state will never again hand the reins of government to the wandering wolves and their allies. APC is the trusted vehicle to keep the victory and no patriot will leave the party.”

“From basic education, healthcare delivery, provision of water, infrastructural development and access to the rural areas, prudent management of resources, gender inclusion and youths empowerment, safety net for the poor, and welfare of workers. It is no longer ‘Otoge’ but ‘Maa Selo’ in Kwara State,” he said.