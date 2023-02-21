Presidency: Ogbe-Ijoh Ward One unites for Atiku/Okowa

In a massive meeting attended by members of the People’s Democratic Party, Ogbe-Ijoh ward one in Warri south-west local government, the people have raised their voices in support of Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The Ogbe-Ijoh people highlighted the successful achievements of the PDP in the past and emphasized the importance of voting for their candidates in the upcoming general elections.

First to speak at the meeting was the ward chairman, Apostle Preye Koremene, who thanked the party faithful for the large turnout as it is an indication that the party is fully ready to win all the elections. He went further to emphasize the importance of voting for all PDP candidates in the upcoming election. He also stated that the PDP has consistently delivered on its campaign promises and has the experience and knowledge required to lead the country into a brighter future, and that voting for Atiku, Hon. Michael Diden, and Chief Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi on Saturday, May 25, will mean that the recovery process has begun and Nigeria will be better off as a result.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Frank Omare, former Commissioner in Delta State, appealed to all present to understand that the Ogbe-ijoh mandate is to fully deliver the votes for PDP in the elections; according to him, “Voting for our party candidates requires us to unite as a one, indivisible people. Also, let’s spread more love among each other because tomorrow will surely be greater than today..”

Next to speak was Chief Sylvester Oromoni, who highlighted some of the achievements of H.E. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa “Okowa has worked on programs to provide better healthcare, education, and job opportunities for the citizens of Delta State, and as such, giving him our votes will only mean that our future will be secured.” he also ask the people to vote 5/5 in the ward.

The chairman of the PDP Warri South-west LGA and former commissioner who represented the Ijaw ethnic nationality on the board of Desopadec, Chief Favour Izoukumo, in his remark, said “Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, as a former Vice President, has a long history of advocating for the rights of individuals, women, and the poor.”

“He has been vocal in his support of economic reform and has promised to create an enabling environment for businesses and entrepreneurs.”

He went further to say, “H.E. Sen. Okowa, has a proven record of bringing development to the state and has implemented various development projects in the state.”

Others who spoke are Pst. Samuel Ako, Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State; Chief Rechard Oweisana; Chief Rose Donokoromo, Ward Woman Leader; Chief Christiana Seibiribo, J.P., Special Assistant to the Governor; and Hon. Regina Igangan, Special Assistant to the Governor. They all express their willingness to do all within their powers to make sure all the PDP candidates come out victorious in all elections.

Present at the meeting were the PDP ward coordinator, Hon. Michael Oweikpodor, Pst. Arex Akemotubo, Hon. Simeon Igbomene, Hon. Frank Pukon, Chief Joel Ogbona, Chief Bautu Bello, Chief Harris Gbenekama, Mr. Henry Souware, Mr. Godspower Benikaigha, Chief Paul Yeinangbegha, Chief Apopo, Chief Hon. Isaiah Afedolor, and another well-meaning party faithful, too numerous to mention.