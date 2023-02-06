Presidency: Makinde’ll tell you candidate to vote for, Wike tells Oyo voters 

Governor Nyesom Wike

•As G-5 govs keep mum on Atiku

•It’s time for Omituntun 2.0 —Makinde

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—AGAINST expectations that the G-5 governors, under the aegis of the Integrity Group, are likely to announce their preferred presidential candidate in Ibadan, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, disclosed that members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State will be told who to vote for in the presidential election soon.

Wike, who spoke at the official campaign flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde, held at the ancient Mapo in Ibadan, urged people of the state to cast their votes for all contestants vying for various seats in the general elections on the platform of PDP.

He described Governor Makinde as fearless and has done well to deserve a second term in office.

According to him, “Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has done well, the only way is for him to go back to complete the good work he has started.

“We believe in justice, fairness, honesty and equity, hence our reason for urging you to support the just governor God has given you in Oyo State.”

Similarly, other members of the G5 in their separate remarks commended PDP members for supporting Makinde, describing him as a vibrant leader, who has what it takes to move the state to enviable heights.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, described Makinde as the youth leader of the G5.

Makinde, in his address, urged residents to vote for him for a second term to enable him to complete the good projects he started in 2019.

“Under Omituntun 1.0, we promised Emmanuel Alayande University and we delivered, we secured full ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso. We carried out rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads across the state, we have delivered but we are not stopping. We improved the standard of education, health, and security through the introduction of Amotekun.”