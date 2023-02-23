Presidency: Former Delta guber aspirant urges Nigerians to vote Tinubu

A former governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Uba A. Michael has called on Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election.

Uba who is an APC Chieftain spoke from his base in Abuja saying with the track record of Tinubu selling his candidacy is not a difficult task and is one of the many reasons why he should be the next president of Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu has invested in humans and infrastructure and will replicate his achievements on a national level.

“Tinubu is the very definition of an experienced politician and leader who wants the best for the country. Irrespective of what naysayers go to town with, you cannot deny the fact that Tinubu has succeeded in any sphere of life he has ventured into. The question now is, don’t we want someone with a proven track record of success to take over the wheels from Buhari.

“Buhari has done his best, and it is only right for someone who has the same ideology as the APC to continue in order for us not to lose momentum in our national drive for development and progress. Allowing a different party win will be taking us back.

Uba used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to vote massively for the national leader to ensure he wins with a wide margin when the final results are announced.