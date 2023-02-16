Presidency: Forget tribe, religion, vote objectively — Diaspora group urges Nigerians

…As LP, APC, PDP diaspora reps woo Nigerians for votes

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuj

LESS than 10 days to the 2023 presidential election, slated for February 25, Nigerians in the diaspora have urged eligible voters in Nigeria to shun tribal and religious sentiments and vote objectively during the polls.

While highlighting the numerous resources that abound in Nigeria, they bemoaned the spate of hardship seen in the country, stating that Nigeria being the largest population in Africa, has not been living out its potentials.

They made this call at a global town hall meeting, themed: ‘A celebration of democracy in the home land’, organised by Nigerian Diaspora Think Tank, NDTT, in collaboration with WGT Media, a subsidiary of Wazobia Global Network USA, held at Wayne County Community College, in Michigan, United States, US.

The event also brought together stakeholders and major political parties and their presidential candidates contesting for the 2023 presidential election to speak on issues, reel-out their agendas and strategies to be deployed in addressing a myriad of issues bedeviling the country.

The parties and their candidates were: Peter Obi, Labour Party, LP; Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking during the event, the president of the Igbo Community, Michigan, Hon. Gabriel Ugwu, called on Nigerians to support Nigeria’s existence by voting wisely during the forthcoming election.

According to him, Nigerians should support the country’s existence. Now, one thing we have to realise is, like they have said, Nigeria is the largest country with the largest population of black people in one place. Unfortunately, Nigeria has been a disappointment to the black race.

“Despite every blessing that God has given us, we have played around with it and those that have led us have misled us by stealing, grabbing and not giving a thought to the common man. That needs to change because the rest of the black race is waiting for us and as a result, it is incumbent that we Nigerians select the right person to take us to the next level.

“And, for that to happen, we Nigerians since those of us here cannot vote, those of us at home must forget our tribe, our religion and do the right thing so that we can also pull the rest of black race up because we have been treated as if we are trash and by that, I mean the black race and that is because Nigeria has not done its duty. So, as we are here, let us press on our folks back home not to take any political bribes. In other words, don’t sell our souls. Do the right thing and move forward.”

Similarly, the first female President of Edo National Association Worldwide, ENAW, Engr. Bose Ogbeifun- Oviasu, charged Nigerians to salvage the many challenges in their country with their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

Speaking on Obi’s agenda for Nigeria, the president, Diasporan for Good Governance, Mike Ogaga, who represented the presidential candidate of LP, said that his principal is the right man to drive needed policies for job employment, creation of wealth, attract foreign investments and security.

On her part, the representative of the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Omolara Williams, said: “We want people that have the experience of doing it. According to his five agenda: He talked about the economy; he talked about security; he talked about employment; he talked about youth development, and at the same time, he talked about how we can bring the best out of Nigeria and being together as one and that is why we call him the unifier.”

On his part, the convener and Chairman NDTT, who doubles as the representative of the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Professor Salewa Olafioye, urged Nigerians to vote for his principal because he was part of the major crusaders of democracy in Nigeria.

He said that with Tinubu’s lengthy years of experience, he would ensure restructuring of Nigeria, redefining the security framework of the country, as well as engaging technocrats to take on sensitive positions in the country