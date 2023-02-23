Presidency: Days of money politics over — NNPP

.

*** Urges Sick Candidates to go and take care of themselves and leave the Race

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THREE Days to the Presidential and National Assembly election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has said that with the currency redesign policy and lack of money in circulation, the days of money politics are over in the country.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the NNPP National Chairman, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, said his party is in charge of Kano State and Zamfara State, and urged Nigerians to vote for the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to the NNPP, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should step down for Kwankwaso, just as he pleaded with any sick Presidential candidate to leave the race, saying that Kwankwaso is a younger person that can develop Nigeria.

Alkali who noted that some presidential candidates who are sick, want to force themselves on Nigerians, just as he said that everybody can be sick, but that such people should treat themselves and stop forcing themselves on Nigerians, adding, “Everyone can be sick. But just treat yourself, Nigeria is not running away.

“What is the Nigerians’ offense that sick people will be forcing themselves on them? We’ve seen some candidates being pushed at campaign rallies.

Alkali further said, “In Kano, we had over 400,000 members that joined us. No PDP structure in Kano.

“We are not taking anything for granted. Kwankwaso is doing well, the North is with Kwankwaso and the Abuja declaration said anyone who wants to contest for the office of the president must have integrity.

“Our heros past did not have questionable character. And frankly speaking, it is Kwankwaso that is closer to that mark.

“Not even one rat did not died during our campaign. Nigeria has moved on, leaders who are ready to sacrifice are people they are going to sacrifice to vote for. Atiku should not divide the Northern votes, he should step down for Kwankwaso.”

On the fate of NNPP candidates that have not been recognized by INEC, Alkali said: ” When we were doing the primaries, we looked at the guidelines. We’ve gone to court, even if they want to appeal, they should implement the court judgement. All the crises show that the NNPP is a strong party. NNPP is strong in Zamfara and we are hoping to win.”

On why his candidate Kwankwaso will be dividing Northern votes with Atiku, Alkali said: “We are happy we are spoiling their show and we are going to win because even the PDP and the APC have agreed they have failed this country.

“PDP emerged to fight military rule. Today, NNPP emerged to change bad governance. We’ve changed the game and we are going to spoil their games until we win.

“Kwankwaso has the capacity and the network to run this country. Transaction politics time has passed. The NNPP is working to ensure that we win the election.”