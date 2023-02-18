Poverty not enough reason to sell votes, ex-Polish lawmaker warns electorate

.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

A former lawmaker in the Polish Parliament, Dr. John Abraham Godson has warned the electorate that poverty is not enough reason for anyone to sell his vote and mortgage his future by demanding money from politicians.

Godson, who is the senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC,for Abia Central Senatorial district, further tasked the electorate not to be swayed by corrupt politicians who have stolen public funds and are now giving them money to buy their votes.

He noted that the poverty in the land has made the electorate vulnerable and expecting money from office seekers.

Insisting that the 2023 general elections would be a make or mar one for Nigeria, the senatorial candidate said it would make no sense for anybody to collect money from politicians and suffer for four years.

He said; “It’s been a busy time touring around my constituency from radio interviews to meetings and then to market outreaches. It’s been a great but very intensive time. Always great to go out there to the grassroots and interact with people. My observation is that there is abject poverty and hunger in the land. Almost everyone is expecting you to give them something.

“And each time I have to explain to them that if politicians give them money – they should collect it but vote for credible and competent candidates. I asked them not to be swayed by corrupt politicians who have stolen our money and are now giving you tokens. I explained further that if they are given N1, 000, that would be N2.74 kobo if divided by 365 days. That would be 68 kobo per day for 4 years. And many mortgage their destinies and the future of their children for 68 kobo per day.

“After my explanation, many agree with me while a few still expect to be given something. That is how far poverty has been weaponized in our society. The 2023 election is a make-or-mar one for Nigeria. I pray we get it right.”