Popular comedian, Edo Charles’ Wife Priscy Glow, set to release debut video ‘Just The Way;

By Bassey Ekaette

American based pretty wife of popular comedian, Edo Charles, Priscilla Edobor better known as Priscy Glow, has officially joined her husband in the entertainment industry as the damsel recently delved into music, with her debut music video titled “Just The Way” set to be released on 14th of February 2023.

“Just The Way” is a gospel music video which everyone will surely enjoy after its release. This debut video we learnt, was produced by Edo Charles Studio, while the music was produced by Ebi Alari in Lagos Nigeria.

The video was shot in New York, New Jersey, and Dallas TX. The video will premiere on Priscy Glow Official channel on YouTube on Valentine’s day.

For your information, Priscy Glow is a Gospel Music Minister, Song Writer and performing act based in Dallas,Texas, USA.

Music for her started when she was 6 year-old, in the children choir at 1st Baptist Church, Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria.

Priscy Glow, also work at the Healthcare Industry, in the United States of America. She is a co-founder of Glow Charles Entertainment, a company owned by her comedian husband, Edo Charles. She is also a partner at Edo Charles Entertainment and Edo Express LLC.