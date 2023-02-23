Poor performance in agric, industry sectors lower Nigeria’s GDP

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

Nigeria recorded annual Gross Domestic Product, GDP, growth rate of 3.1 per cent in 2022, representing a 0.3 percentage point decline from the 3.4 per cent recorded in 2021.

The decline follows lower performance of the agriculture sector occasioned by flooding across the country’s farmlands. Also industry sector recorded poor performance.

But the GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter of the year, Q4’22, rose to 3.52 per cent from 2.25% in Q3’22.





The improved GDP growth in Q4’22 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69% and contributed 56.27% to the aggregate GDP.

Disclosing these in its Q4’22 GDP report, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, stated: “Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.52% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2022, following a growth of 2.25% in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.98% in the fourth quarter of 2021.





“The performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69% and contributed 56.27% to the aggregate GDP.





“Although the Agriculture sector grew by 2.05% in the reference period, its performance was significantly hampered by severe incidences of flood experienced across the country, accounting for lesser growth relative to the fourth quarter of 2021 which was 3.58%.





“Moreover, the Industry sector was yet challenged recording -0.94% growth and contributing less to the aggregate GDP relative to the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.





“Overall, the annual GDP growth rate in 2022 stood at 3.10%, from the 3.40% reported in 2021.





“Thus, the performance of agriculture and Industry reduced in 2022 relative to 2021, while the performance of the Services sector improved in 2022.