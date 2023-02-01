…as ex-President Obasanjo delivers keynote address

…AIG Imoukhede donates N100 million to the endowment fund

The year long 50th Anniversary celebration of the Federal Government College Kaduna (FGCK) came to a close when all alumni of the institution home and abroad and their guests gathered at the international conference center Abuja on Saturday, 28th of January, 2023 to celebrate the citadel of learning that has become synonymous with success in the past 50 years.

The event which was chaired by the former group CEO of Access bank Plc, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede had distinguished gathering of the old and young all who have traversed the different sectors of Nigeria’s economy and many outside the country.

Founded by the General Yakubu Gowon administration as part of its post-war unity programme, federal government college was established by the federal ministry of education on January 25, 1973.

The school, popularly called FGCK by its alumni became a platform for learning for many of leaders in today’s Nigeria.

A co-educational secondary school in which every student was in boarding, FGCK fostered unity by bringing together the best and the brightest children from across the nation and from all background, ethnicities and different religions under one roof.

“Situating FGCK in Kaduna put the school amongst the leading unity schools as it had to reflect the true ethnic, religious and cultural diversity that make up Nigeria. It was all evident with the cultural attires, mix of the old and the young and a shared identity of attendees at the gala night.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede frowned at the state of unity in the nation. He called on all to make Nigeria great again using the success of FGCK and its alumni as a platform of unity in progress. It was a task he instilled on all who attended the event.

The chairman, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede officially launched the 1B Endowment Fund with the sum of N100million.

The keynote address of the occasion which was delivered by the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was titled, “The quest for Unity in Nigeria and the role of the unity schools.”

He stressed on unity and its importance in a society like Nigeria, saying, “Unity is a key ingredient in achieving success in any human activity involving two or more persons. Where people are not united, there is divergence of purpose and a greater chance of confusion.”

The chairman further stressed on the role unity schools can play to foster peace in the country.

The National President of the FGCK Alumni Association, Comrade Seyi Gambo, in his welcome address, pointed out some of its outstanding qualities which points to the success of all its alumni spread across the world.

He welcomed all over 40 members of the alumni from the United Kingdom, Australia, United States of America who came to join their counterparts in Nigeria for the celebration.

Graduates of the school from the first set of 1977 to the last set attended the gala night where various awards were given to many members for their support to their alma mater and their service to the nation.

Many of the awardees had served meritoriously in the armed forces and police of Nigeria. The proud alumni were elated to be well honoured.

A documentary of the school and its achievements was played at the event in celebration of the institution.