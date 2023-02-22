Polls: You can’t attain Biafra in midst of violence, Igbo elders counsel youths

.

…says elections must hold in Igbo land

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CONCERNED Igbo elders jointly led by erstwhile Anambra governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and a former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, have advised youths in the Southeast zone agitating for Biafra nation to sheathe their sword.

They stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at a briefing where they insisted that the agitators can’t win the war against perceived injustice through violence.

The Igbo elders said the threats of violence in the Southeast states aimed at derailing the February 25 election in the zone must be stopped at all costs.

Speaking, Okeke said: “Today, a small clique of misguided persons mostly youths, has inflicted mayhem and bloodletting to contaminate the orderly life of Ndigbo to the extent that one cannot freely go about one’s daily pursuits.

“People of the South East have been cowed into submitting to a sit at-home order. This irregularity which has also been extended to the election day, when people are looking forward to using their vote to speak their mind, must not be allowed to happen.”

In the same breath, Ezeife said well meaning citizens must speak up against those who say there should be no elections in the Southeast.

According to him, “Elections in the South East must hold. We call on the people of the South East to come out en masse on the 25th February, to vote and vote in candidates of their choice.”

Also, the secretary of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, urged Ndigbo to vote in Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed to take the mantle of leadership and rebuild the country.

“We need your votes not bullets. In a democracy, your vote is your weapon, not bullet or sit-at- home Peter Obi is first among equals.

“You use your vote to get what you want. Only your votes will make the president we need. Your vote works better than the bullet from the gun.

“Best way to achieve a purpose is by use of your vote. The peace you achieve with bullets from the gun is the peace of a grave yard.

“Your vote does a better job than the bullet from the barrel of the gun. If you fail to come and vote you perpetuate your problems and your detractors will mock and lord it over you until the next election (in 4 years) when you may have a chance to change your situation, using your vote to vote in your choice candidates

“If you don’t vote, those you regard as your oppressors, who have denied you your rights will be voted in again and you will continue to grumble

“Your one vote can change the fortune of this great country. Let your vote and my vote speak eloquently that Nigeria today needs OBI-DATTI Presidency.”

Some Igbo elders also present at the briefing include; Prof Ihechukwu Maduike, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu, Brig-Gen Austin Egwuagu (Rtd), Maj-Gen Lincoln Ogunewe (Rtd), AVM Osita Obierika among others.