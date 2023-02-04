Polls: What we’ll do for female candidates — INEC

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Friday, pledged to protect the interests of women vying for political offices in the country.

According to the electoral umpire it will ensure that there is level playing field for them.

Ndidi Okafor, a senior official in INEC’s Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Division, gave the assurance at the launch of the Roadmap to Advance Gender Equality in Political Leadership in Nigeria.

The event was co-organised by the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Women’s Democracy Network and ElectHer in Abuja.

According to the INEC Deputy Director, “We are committed to mainstreaming gender issues in elections. We are committed to ensuring that women vote and are voted for.”

Speaking also, Bryant Fiesta of Women’s Democracy Network, observed that many women leaders and civil society organisations have expressed fear about the likelihood of insecurity affecting women’s participation in the forthcoming poll.

He, therefore, explained that the roadmap to ensuring gender equity implies dismantling structures that prevent women from advancing in politics.

Fiesta said: “I have had a chance since I arrived here in Abuja earlier this week, to sit down with women leaders, civil society representatives, as well as a people running for election.

“We have found that they are very much committed to running effective campaigns. Now there are some concerns with insecurity and the peculiarity around the policy around the naira and fuel scarcity, but they’re committed and we’ve seen that they have mobilised effectively at the local grassroots level party agents to support them and come out for them when the poll opens on February 25.”

On her part, the founder of ElectHER, Ibijoke Faborode, raised concern over the low number of women who are candidates in the 2023 elections, describing the situation as unacceptable.

She, however, promised that her organisation would continue to work towards ensuring that more women in Nigeria participate actively in politics.

She stated: “As we know that the numbers right now are not great, women are being marginalized, and it really serves no one.

“However, I don’t think everyone knows that and I feel a lot of people in Nigeria are operating from a place of ignorance because sometimes, people get angry when we advocate for women, but we should all know that women’s issues are not women’s issues. It’s a national issue and a global one at that.”

Meanwhile, the Resident Programme Director, IRI Nigeria, Santiago Stocker, said the institute will ensure a structural change, adding that it had been working to empower more women to participate in politics.

“Democracy is for all human beings, both men and women. This roadmap is to effectively advance gender equality in political leadership in Nigeria,” he said.