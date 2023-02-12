Polls: What we discussed with Obasanjo — ADC’s Chukwuka Monye

Chukwuka Monye

.

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Chukwuka Monye, has said his team visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to seek critical steps to achieve a new Nigeria with the general elections.

Monye and the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad led a 20-man ADC delegation to Obasanjo in Abeokuta where the ADC team discussed matters regarding the elections.

The delegation included National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu; National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi; Director of Communications and Programmes, Ifenla Oligbinde.

Monye, while addressing Obasanjo on behalf of the delegation, said the visit was for the party to consult with the elder statesman and seek his guidance in the nation’s best interest on critical steps needed to achieve a new Nigeria.

According to the party leader, “we are in interesting times and such times require careful navigation.”

During the visit, the party chieftains restated their commitment to a new Nigeria, adding that they were making strategic contributions to the electoral process in anticipation of a positive outcome in the polls.

On his part, Obasanjo commended the party for its commitment to nation-building, saying he would continue to support the party’s efforts towards the growth of the nation