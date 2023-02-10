Polls: We’re not depending on vote-buying to win — PDP

.

*Accuses APC of plotting to postpone elections

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, said it was not depending on vote-buying to win the forthcoming elections, but confident of victory based on the interface it has had with Nigerians.

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, at a press briefing in Asaba, Delta State, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of trying to trigger processes that could lead to the postponement of the election.

Saying PDP was happy with the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, chairman that this election would hold as scheduled, he alleged that the APC was planning to buy votes with old naira notes it starched away ahead of the polls.

Aniagwu, said: “We are depending on the interface we have had with Nigerians and we are depending on the fact that Nigerians know that Atiku-Okowa has what it takes to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“Why is the APC going to court to seek an extension of the old naira notes rather than ask the court to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to release more new notes to the populace?

“The PDP, as a political party, would want the elections to hold as scheduled. We are only impressing it upon the Federal Government and CBN to make sure that funds are available to the people in line with the limits they have set.

“This is important so that when you go to the ATM or the banking hall, you should be able to access the little or the much you desire in line with that benchmark. As a campaign organisation and as a political party, we are not depending on vote-buying, we are very confident of the interface we have had with Nigerians.

“We are confident because Nigerians are looking towards the direction of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa to recover us from where we are.

“Why the APC has been very busy fighting President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN governor is because it knows that it is losing this election, we are confident that we even want the election to hold tomorrow so that we can begin the process of recovery.

“We support every effort to trap all illicit funds and not make them available for this election. We are very much aware that the APC and its presidential candidate are depending on starched funds largely in the old naira notes.

“We have it on good authority that the APC is trying to trigger processes that could lead to the postponement of this election but we are happy with the position of the INEC Chairman that this election will hold as scheduled.”