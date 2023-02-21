Polls: We’ll ensure peaceful transition, FG promises

.

…INEC encouraged by police assurance of security – Yakubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured of its readiness to ensure a smooth transition of power, despite the current wave of protests across the country triggered by the scarcity of Naira notes.

Accusing some partisans of trying to take advantage of the situation the government also assured Nigerians of a free, fair and credible election.

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES.

Monguno who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, said “presidential candidates must seek demonstration of peace”

“We will ensure a peaceful transition of power to the democratically elected candidate”, he declared.

At the event, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the Police as the lead agency in internal security has assured the commission of a safe environment for the elections.

Noting that the meeting was the last before the commencement of the general election, Yakubu said it was aimed at reviewing the preparation of security agencies for the elections.

He said; “The Nigerian Police, which is the lead agency in election security is already familiar with the delimitation details on the basis of which security personnel are deployed for elections. And since the Nigerian Police are the lead agency and also coordinate with other security agencies, I take it that other security agencies are also aware of the delimitation details.

“The Commission is encouraged by the assurances of security in all locations where elections and electoral activities will be conducted. Importantly, the Commission is aware that security agencies are going to protect not only our officials and facilities, but also accredited observers, journalists, service providers, and above all the voters themselves.

“So, this meeting is really an opportunity for us to fine-tune our preparations for the protection of the environment in which elections will be conducted, but also the security of all those involved in the process, ranging from officials, the facilities we are going to use for the elections, as well as all those who have legitimate businesses to be part of the electoral process from the observers to journalists representing various national and international media organizations, to service providers by transporters, and others but above all, the voters will have their votes in about 177,000 locations nationwide on Saturday.

“So I welcome you into this very crucial meeting, the last meeting before the national elections. We may have a review meeting before the state elections but it is going to be the last week and our commitment is to ensure that the environment is conducive for the conduct of elections and we do it in such a way that guarantees the safety and security of all those who are involved in the process.”