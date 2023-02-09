2023: We’re not depending on vote buying to win – PDP

…accuses APC of plotting to postpone election

By Festus Ahon

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, said it was not depending on vote buying to win the forthcoming elections, but confident of victory based on the interface it has had with Nigerians.

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu who stated this at a press briefing in Asaba, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC of trying to trigger processes that could lead to the postponement of the election.

While saying that the PDP is happy with the position of the INEC Chairman that this election would hold as scheduled, he said alleged that the APC is planning to buy votes with old naira notes it starched away ahead of the elections.

Aniagwu, said: “We are depending on the interface we have had with Nigerians and we are depending on the fact that Nigerians know that Atiku-Okowa have what it takes to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“Why is the APC going to court to seek extension of the old naira notes rather than ask the court to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to release more new notes to the populace?

“The PDP as a political party would want the elections to hold as scheduled. We are only impressing it upon the Federal Government and the Central Bank to make sure that funds are available to the people in line with the limits they have set.

“This is important so that when you go to the ATM or the banking hall, you should be able to access the little or the much you desire in line with that benchmark. As a campaign organisation and as a political party we are not depending on vote buying, we are very confident of the interface we have had with Nigerians.

“We are confident because Nigerians are looking towards the direction of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa to recover us from where we are.

“Why the APC have been very busy fighting Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor because they know that they are losing this election, we are confident that we even want the election to hold tomorrow so that we can begin the process of recovery.

“We are very much eager to go into this election because we are very confident that Nigerians are yearning for the PDP to return to power so that we can begin to move our country forward once again.

“So anybody in the PDP who says he is joining people to go to court for the purpose of truncating the process does not enjoy the support of our Presidential Campaign Council or the party at large.

“We do appreciate the challenges Nigerians are going through with respect to the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes, we are comforted by the fact that the CBN said its doing something to shore up the available funds so that banks will be in a better position to meet up with the demands of genuine Nigerians who want to spend their money legitimately.

“We support every effort to trap all illicit funds and not make them available for this election. We are very much aware that the APC and its presidential candidate are depending on starched funds largely in the old naira notes.

“We have it in good authority that the APC is trying to trigger processes that could lead to the postponement of this election but we are happy with the position of the INEC Chairman that this election will hold as scheduled”.