Polls: We must take back Nigeria — Makinde

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, urged residents of the state to use the opportunity of the general elections to “take back Nigeria and place it on the path of righteousness.”

The governor reiterated that the February 25 presidential election will be an election like no other, warning Nigerians not to vote with sentiments.

The governor stated this at the Comfort Life Mission International, aka Olorun Ojiji, Ikoyi, Osun State, during its monthly 7-7 programme.

The governor urged Christians to take a firm decision in the coming polls in order to take Nigeria back, and shine the light on the supposedly dark corners of politics, stating that with only two weeks to the presidential election, it is time for activism rather than political correctness.

According to Governor Makinde, the insinuation that politics is a dirty game and that Christians should abstain from it has been unhelpful, noting that more Christians should participate in politics and governance, as according to him, it will help to lighten the darkness in the world.

His words: “My message to you today is simple. I know we Christians are passive when it comes to our involvement in politics because we believe it is a dirty venture, which is meant only for the dirty, deceitful and ungodly people. Yes, judging from where we are coming from, there could have been darkness but if we are to consider where we are going to, we need light.

“We need gradual and consistent light to completely overcome the darkness. So, our participation can be likened to the light.

“I had the opportunity several years ago to go to Gboko, Benue State, for a leadership conference with Bro Gbile Akanni. The message of the pastor who preached the last time I attended was similar to this. He said that if Christians don’t participate in politics, we don’t have the right to question them on why they are doing it the wrong way. He gave some examples that validate the fact that irrespective of whatever is going on around us, we should be the light in our environment.

“If there is darkness in a place and you light one candle, and then another, and then another, gradually the darkness will disappear.

“So, as Christians, we must participate. This is not the time to say we want to be politically correct as this is the time for activism. It is the time for us to take back our country and put it on the path of righteousness.

“In two weeks time, the presidential election will be holding and we must take a firm decision. I am here on the altar of God and I can tell you that the 2023 elections will be a turning point for Nigeria.

“You see, the election I can compare with the forthcoming one was the one that held in 1955 before Nigeria gained independence. I said this because, after this 2023 general election, Nigeria will become truly independent.

“So, I want to urge you to leave sentiments apart. In 2015, you voted based on sentiment – you voted for Muslim and a pastor. But I asked them to show me a Christian among those who got the ticket. Even the pastor, who is a Christian, was not allowed to operate. When the president was ill and flown abroad, he (vice president) was in charge for a couple of months and we all felt the difference. Now, the direction we have to go must be devoid of sentiment.”