Polls: Wamakko, Yabo laud electoral process

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has commended INEC for its resilience and proper organisation of the polls.

Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State and an incumbent Senator seeking a third time voted at Gidan Kara in Wamakko Local Government Area.

”I am impressed with the presence of security personnel and high voter turnout during the exercise.

“I am particularly impressed with the peaceful and orderly manner of voters. INEC had done remarkably well for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls,” he said.

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and PDP candidate vying for Sokoto Central Senatorial seat, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, also commended INEC and other officials on the conduct of the polls and urged Nigerians to accept the election outcomes in good faith.

Also, former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Jordan, Amb. Faruku Yabo, has commended INEC and security agencies on the peaceful conduct of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking to newsmen in Yabo town, the former envoy described the election processes, people’s turnout and security arrangements as impressive.

Yabo, who is a PDP stakeholder and member, Presidential Campaign Committee said that the electorate had hitherto expressed fears on the 2023 elections.

He said: “Although there were challenges of late distribution of materials, late commencement of election and some pockets of unrest, the exercises had been successful.”

Yabo urged Nigerians to remain law abiding and accept the election outcome in good faith for peaceful coexistence in the country.