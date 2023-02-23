POLLS: UPU, PGs adopt Atiku-Okowa for President, Oborevwori for Delta Guber

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

LESS than three days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Wednesday, endorsed the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the Delta State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the party.

President General of the UPU, Chief Ese Gam made the disclosure at the National Secretariat of the Union, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area where Chief Sheriff Oborevwori had gone to solicit their support and prayers towards the 2023 polls, said that all would be done by the UPU to deliver Atiku-Okowa, Sheriff-Onyeme and other PDP Candidates.

He said: “We cannot thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa enough for the good works he has done for the Urhobo Nation, especially for ensuring the emergence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as the PDP Governorship Candidate for the General Elections.

While describing Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as a grassroots person and commending him for his respect for UPU, he said, “our incoming Governor is a grassroots person. We must speak out and take a decision that is going to affect our people positively. We like the humility of the State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and his readiness to work for the Urhobo Nation and Delta State in general.

“We cannot forget how he helped the UPU greatly in 2019 in our time of need. We will support all PDP Candidates. This is our land. Remember us when you become the Governor of Delta State. You are a down-to-earth person.

“We must always learn to love one another. As of today, we will be addressing you as His Excellency. You have been good to the Urhobo Nation and because of what Governor Okowa has been doing for us in Urhobo Nation, we are going to deliver him and Atiku. We are also going to deliver you, Sir Monday Onyeme and other PDP Candidates”.

President General of Udu Kingdom and Chairman Forum of Presidents-General of Urhobo Kingdoms, who also spoke, assured Chief Sheriff Oborevwori of their readiness to support his Governorship ambition and “deliver all PDP Candidates 5 over 5”. Also, Leader of Women of the 24 Urhobo Kingdom, Chief Mrs Rose Oghene, who also spoke, spoke in the same vein.

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier in his remarks, said he had come to solicit for the support and prayers of the UPU for his Governorship aspiration.

Oborevwori, said: “I want to plead with you to vote for Atiku-Okowa to reset and rebuild our nation because our country has been destroyed by APC. Vote for me, your son and my running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme and all Candidates of PDP. Okowa has done so much for the Urhobo Nation especially for picking me, your own son to take over from him May 29, 2023; this is the time to show him our appreciation as a people”.