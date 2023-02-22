Polls: UK to impose visa ban on politicians inciting electoral violence

*Says everyone has a stake in a peaceful election

By Olayinka Ajayi

The United Kingdom has reiterated its commitment to impose visa restrictions on any politician caught inciting violence in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on Channels Television, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, while urging Nigerians to come out en-mass to vote for their choice candidate said: “We are prepared to take action on those who incite electoral violence, and any anti-democratic behaviours.

“One of our plans is the visa ban, we will refuse them a visa to travel to the UK. We also have other sanctions under human rights. We are watching closely and it is not targeted at any political party or individual but it can be applied to anyone. We have used these tools in the past with our US counterparts and we are prepared to use them again.

“Everyone has a stake in a peaceful and credible election, especially if it’s Nigeria. So we are just playing our part in supporting Nigeria’s democratic journey”.

Asked about the UK’s biggest fear in the elections, she said: “Insecurity in post-elections is my biggest fear and we have urged the head of political parties to talk to the supporters. If we can go through that we will have a peaceful country. Uk and other international communities are fully behind Nigeria”.

She urged the incoming president to take the economy a top priority by building a strong inclusive team including women and young people and also Reaching out to other political parties.