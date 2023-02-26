Two Ondo Reps members, Adefisoye, Ikengboju lose seats

.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two members of the House of Representatives in Ondo state, Tajudeen Adefisoye representing Ifedore/Idanre and Gboluga Ikengboju representing Irele/Okitipupa constituencies, have lost their seats in the National Assembly.

They were defeated in the last Saturday elections held in the state.

Adefisoye is of the ruling All Progressive Congress while lkengboju is of the People’s Democratic Party.

In the result released by INEC, Adefisoye scored 20,064 against his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Festus Akingbaso, who polled 24,263.

Jimi Odimayo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 44,638 to defeat Ikengboju of the PDP who got 21,066.