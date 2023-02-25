Polls: Tinubu wins Sirika’s polling unit

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Nigeria’s Minister for Aviation,Hadi Abubakar Sirika of the All Progressives Congress, APC has won his 011 polling unit at Dubawa Gari Primary School, Shagalle for his party.



For the presidential election, Asiwaju Tinubu of the APC scored 67 votes to beat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 29 votes.



While for the senatorial candidates, APC’s candidate for the north central, defeated Senator Baba Kaita with 67 to 35 votes.



Similarly, the APC House of Representatives candidate for the zone defeated that of PDP with 63 to 42 votes.



Addressing voters shortly after casting his vote, the Aviation Minister, expressed his delight with the process which he described as smooth and hitch free.



“I’m indeed delighted and excited. I have been identified and I have been given the ballot paper and I have voted with not a single hitch. It was so smooth so efficient, and so quick.



“Thanks to technology. If Nigerians will remember 2003, 2011 elections. All of you wouldn’t have been able to come here and interview me because of the ballot snatching, multiple thumb printing, thuggery and so on and so forth. But since the introduction of technology, beginning from 2015, stealing of ballot boxes or paper is of no use.



“So, we are very grateful to Allah for bringing this system to where it is. This means your vote will be counted and they will count. Your choice will be your choice. Your choices are no longer written in the bushes, in the nook and crannies of this country but right there at the polling units. You get what you deserve and I’m happy being within my community.” Sirika said