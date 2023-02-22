POLLS: Tinubu Campaign demands PVC collection stats from INEC

•Says Tinubu already has required votes to defeat Atiku, Obi

•Notes ruling party’ll win by 70% in FCT

•As 30 CSOs promise massive votes for Tinubu

•We’ll present it before election day — INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has given the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, 24 hours to furnish it and other Nigerians with the data on the collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

The Director, Election Planning and Monitoring at the PCC and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, made the demand at a briefing in Abuja yesterday.

Fashola noted that the data was crucial to the work of the directorate.

He said: “Our Situation Room is up and running. We have been busy. We have been planning. We have prepared. We have trained agents. We monitored how INEC has also performed.

“We think it is important for INEC to let the nation know how many people actually collected PVCs. It is very important for the credibility and integrity of the results.

”We have been acquainted with how many people registered. We don’t have the figure for how many people collected PVCs and the breakdown of PVC collection per state and LG and every unit of electoral activity.

“It is a critical information that will help INEC reinforce the credibility of the exercise that it is undertaking.

“INEC has always been consistent in providing data but that it has not been able to provide statistics of those with PVCs.

“We need that crucial data in order to close our planning and projection. We hope that the data will be made available before the close of work today or within 24 hours. It is very important for us in the directorate of election planning.

“We are very optimistic that we shall win the election. We started the process of training our agents long before this Naira scarcity came up.

”The enthusiasm from our supporters is cheering. What we hear form them is that whether they get money, fuel or not, they are going to work for Asíwájú and we discuss the money later.”

We’ll present it before election day — INEC

However, INEC has said it would make the details available before election day.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, said: “The INEC chair will give the information in a couple of days.”

Tinubu already has required votes to defeat Atiku, Obi —APC PCC

In a similar development, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, yesterday projected its candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the presidential election, saying by its own estimation, he already has the required votes to defeat his arch rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The Civil Society Directorate of the PCC, which stated this at a beriefing in Abuja yesterday, also said for the first time, a ruling party would win the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, by 70 per cent because the presidential candidate is a marketable product.

At the event, 30 CSOs were represented and delivered reports of their activities, assuring massive votes for Tinubu.

Speaking at the Civil Society Organisations pre-election roundtable discussion, Director of the unit, Senator Mohammed Hassan, said affiliate organisations were invited for the roundtable discussion to know their level of preparations ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

Senator Hassan, who was represented by a member of the Directorate, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said with various briefings he has received from different organizations, “it is certain that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the next President of Nigeria.”

In his keynote address, National Coordinator, Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, said if the election was conducted yesterday, Asiwaju will be declared winner based on evidences and various reports across the country.

Asaolu said: “Our tentacles are wide spread. That is why we can come out boldly to say if our principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu contests today (Tuesday) we are sure he will win.”

Giving reports of her organization, Coordinator General, Operation Deliver FCT to APC, Dr. Ogbole Ene Lilian, assured that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the forthcoming presidential election by 70 percent in the FCT.

Dr. Lilian said her organisation has taken the message of Asiwaju to all the nooks and crannies of the FCT in the six area Councils, adding that the people of Abuja have accepted to vote the APC candidate.

According to Lillian, gone were the days when ruling party lost election in the Federal Capital Territory. Tinubu is a marketable product based on his antecedents in Lagos, hence the wide acceptability wherever people talk about him in the Territory.

On his part, National Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Network Unit-Unit, Bala Usman said his organisation has at least 20 voters each in every Polling unit nationwide especially in the South-west.

Also, the National Coordinator of National Mass Movement for Better Orientation, Hajia Hawwa Bago, promised that her organisation is working to deliver up to 10 million votes for the APC presidential candidate.

Hajia Bago said: “My organisation has embarked on mass mobilization across the country, we have set our machinery in places and we can be assured of 10million votes. We can not reveal our strategy openly but I am assuring this gathering of 10million votes by Saturday.”