Polls: Tinubu beats Atiku with 246,477 votes in Ondo

— Clears all 18 LGs

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, defeated the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubarka Atiku with 246,477 votes in the election held last Saturday in Ondo state.

Tinubu cleared all the 18 council areas of the state, polling 361,944 votes as against Atiku’s 115,467 votes.

The difference is 246,477.

The State’s Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashakin, announced the results in Akure, the Ondo state capital, last night.

The Presidential election results across the 18 council areas of the state are as follows:-

1** Irele local government

Registered voters. 25,102

Accredited voters. 25,102



APC. 17,334

LP. 704

NNPP. 06

PDP. 6,523

Valid votes. 25,102

Invalid votes. 765

Total votes cast. 25,867

2** Idanre local government

Registered voters- 89,670

Accredited voters- 28,083



APC 13,061

LP 2,262

NNPP 24

PDP 10,532

Valid votes 26,967

Invalid votes 1,058

Total votes cast 28,025

3***Ose LG

Registered voters -69697

Accredited voters- 21121

APC 14376



LP 2,031

NNPP 23

PDP 4767

Valid votes 21640

Invalid votes 473

Total votes cast 22113

4** Owo LGA

Registered voters -137055

Accredited voters- 40405

APC 21,480

LP 3200

NNPP 51

PDP 5173

Valid votes 39042

Invalid votes 1363

Total votes cast 40,405

5** Ondo East

Registered voters -49912

Accredited voters- 15660

APC 8390

LP 2,004

NNPP 55

PDP 3912

Valid votes 15149

Invalid votes 507

Total votes cast 15656

6** Akure North

Registered voters -79272

Accredited voters- 22917

APC 14,261

LP = 2,945

NNPP 69

PDP 4637

Valid votes 22874

Invalid votes 1024

Total votes cast 23898

7** Akoko Southwest

Registered voters 107651

Accredited voters- 36383

APC 28,367

LP 920

NNPP 28

PDP 5376

Valid votes 35577

Invalid votes 781

Total votes cast 36358

8** Akoko Southeast

Registered voters 40592

Accredited voters- 14783

APC 10,765

LP 470

NNPP 07

PDP – 3016

Valid votes 14549

Invalid votes 234

Total votes cast 14783

9** Ifedore LGA

Registered voters 81275

Accredited voters- 22834

APC -15,055

LP 954

NNPP- 08

PDP-45360

Valid votes 22150

Invalid votes 684

Total votes cast 22834

10** Akoko Northeast

Registered voters 89636

Accredited voters-30546

APC-25757

LP-124

NNPP 16

PDP 2400

Valid votes 29910

Invalid votes 636

Total votes cast 30546

11** Akoko Northwest

Registered voters81855

Accredited voters-31575

APC-24,633

LP 736

NNPP- 08

PDP 5200

Valid votes 31020

Invalid votes 555

Total votes cast 31575

12** Ondo West

Registered voters – 186806

Accredited voters-43,720

APC 24,053

LP 6171

NNPP 161

PDP 8534

valid votes 41494

Invalid votes 2169

Total votes cast 43,663

13** Ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo

Registered voters 79,572

Accredited voters-24,817

APC 14,750

LP 1076

NNPP 27

PDP 6,199

valid votes 23,566

Invalid votes 1096

Total votes cast 24,662

14.* Ese-Odo

APC 11,160

LP 1709

NNPP 28

PDP 8200

15.* ILAJE

APC 19,173

LP 1143

NNPP 17

PDP 6780

16 * Akure South

APC 45,694

LP 13,950

NNPP 136

PDP 9047

17***. Odigbo

APC-27,521

LP-3,507

PDP-7,786

18*** Okitipupa

APC- 26,114

LP- 1,826

PDP-12,025