Home » News » Polls: Tinubu beats Atiku with 246,477 votes in Ondo
News

February 26, 2023

Polls: Tinubu beats Atiku with 246,477 votes in Ondo

— Clears all 18 LGs

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, defeated the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubarka Atiku with 246,477 votes in the election held last Saturday in Ondo state.

Tinubu cleared all the 18 council areas of the state, polling 361,944 votes as against Atiku’s 115,467 votes.

Related News

The difference is 246,477.

The State’s Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashakin, announced the results in Akure, the Ondo state capital, last night.

The Presidential election results across the 18 council areas of the state are as follows:-

1** Irele local government

Registered voters. 25,102
Accredited voters. 25,102

APC. 17,334
LP. 704
NNPP. 06
PDP. 6,523

Valid votes. 25,102
Invalid votes. 765
Total votes cast. 25,867

2** Idanre local government

Registered voters- 89,670

Accredited voters- 28,083

APC 13,061
LP 2,262
NNPP 24
PDP 10,532

Valid votes 26,967
Invalid votes 1,058
Total votes cast 28,025

3***Ose LG

Registered voters -69697

Accredited voters- 21121

APC 14376

LP 2,031
NNPP 23

PDP 4767

Valid votes 21640
Invalid votes 473
Total votes cast 22113

4** Owo LGA

Registered voters -137055

Accredited voters- 40405

APC 21,480
LP 3200
NNPP 51
PDP 5173

Valid votes 39042
Invalid votes 1363
Total votes cast 40,405

5** Ondo East

Registered voters -49912

Accredited voters- 15660

APC 8390
LP 2,004
NNPP 55
PDP 3912

Valid votes 15149
Invalid votes 507
Total votes cast 15656

6** Akure North

Registered voters -79272

Accredited voters- 22917

APC 14,261
LP = 2,945
NNPP 69
PDP 4637

Valid votes 22874
Invalid votes 1024
Total votes cast 23898

7** Akoko Southwest

Registered voters 107651
Accredited voters- 36383

APC 28,367
LP 920
NNPP 28
PDP 5376

Valid votes 35577
Invalid votes 781
Total votes cast 36358

8** Akoko Southeast

Registered voters 40592
Accredited voters- 14783

APC 10,765
LP 470
NNPP 07
PDP – 3016

Valid votes 14549
Invalid votes 234
Total votes cast 14783

9** Ifedore LGA

Registered voters 81275
Accredited voters- 22834

APC -15,055
LP 954
NNPP- 08
PDP-45360

Valid votes 22150
Invalid votes 684
Total votes cast 22834

10** Akoko Northeast

Registered voters 89636
Accredited voters-30546

APC-25757
LP-124
NNPP 16
PDP 2400

Valid votes 29910
Invalid votes 636
Total votes cast 30546

11** Akoko Northwest

Registered voters81855
Accredited voters-31575

APC-24,633
LP 736
NNPP- 08
PDP 5200

Valid votes 31020
Invalid votes 555
Total votes cast 31575

12** Ondo West

Registered voters – 186806
Accredited voters-43,720

APC 24,053
LP 6171
NNPP 161
PDP 8534

valid votes 41494
Invalid votes 2169
Total votes cast 43,663

13** Ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo

Registered voters 79,572
Accredited voters-24,817

APC 14,750
LP 1076
NNPP 27
PDP 6,199

valid votes 23,566
Invalid votes 1096
Total votes cast 24,662

14.* Ese-Odo

APC 11,160
LP 1709
NNPP 28
PDP 8200

15.* ILAJE

APC 19,173
LP 1143
NNPP 17
PDP 6780

16 * Akure South

APC 45,694
LP 13,950
NNPP 136
PDP 9047

17***. Odigbo

APC-27,521
LP-3,507
PDP-7,786

18*** Okitipupa

APC- 26,114
LP- 1,826
PDP-12,025

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.