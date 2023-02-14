Polls: Time to end your misery is now, PDP tells Nigerians

PDP and its colour flags

.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

LESS than two weeks to the presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, told Nigerians that the time for them to end their misery is now.

The PDP, at a news conference in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State to flag off its community to community campaigns, told Nigerians to vote massively for all its candidates for it to reset the country.

Local Government Coordinator of the party in the area, Chief Moses Odibo, said: “your vote is your power to reset Nigeria and bring back PDP for a new and better Nigeria.”

Disclosing that the campaign would be kick start from the Udu harbour market, he insisted that the APC has no solution to their myriads of problems.

Odibo who was flanked by the chairman, media and publicity, Chief Raymond Edijala and other leaders of the party, said; “Nigerians are suffering and we have learnt our lessons the hard way and God will not forgive us if we fail to take advantage of this opportunity to rescue Nigeria from the army of occupation now sitting heartlessly on our commonwealth.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has recovered from the setback of 2015 and is poised to reposition the country from the sorry state the APC-led government has plunged her into with heart-rending consequences and pains inflicted on the people.

“We cannot afford to reinforce failure by voting APC for any reason because the party has failed from top to bottom and Nigerians have seen the difference between the PDP performance and the woeful failure of the APC.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that APC has failed on all fronts. From ‘top to bottom’, Nigerians have seen the difference and it is only a heartless, mindless and most wicked soul that would cast his vote for the APC in the coming elections.

“We, therefore, wish to use this medium to clearly state our performance records as a party over the years and the justification for our call to return PDP to power at the National level and also in Delta State beyond 2023. We cannot afford to reinforce failure by voting for the APC for any reason.

“PDP, over the years, has performed creditably well in the area of infrastructure, management of the nation’s economy, security of lives and property, in the health sector, human capital development through various programmes designed by government in the interest of the people, and in fact all sectors of the polity.

“Some of the achievements of the PDP-led administrations in Udu Local Government Area include; 390 persons that have benefited from the State Government’s entrepreneurship and empowerment programmes through STEP, YAGEP designed to engage our youths to be self-employed and be productive members of the society.

“Many of the beneficiaries have established businesses of their own and are now employers of labour.

“The PDP-led administration has constructed and completed 27.41 kilometres of roads or are ongoing in the local government area.

“The Udu Harbour Market conceived by the PDP-led administration and being under massive construction presently is a milestone project in Udu and before May 29, 2023, the first phase of the market would be commissioned by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Though it suffered some years of neglect, is poised to be the best market in Delta State when completed as it will have some of the facilities that include, A Habour, Hospital, Police station

Educational facilities like Creche, Day care centre and primary school, Banking Hall, 604 lock-up shops,150 open shops, Warehouse Abattoir and many others.

“The people will surely reap massive benefits from this project when completed and Udu must encourage the PDP with their votes to get things done for them”.