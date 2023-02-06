Polls: Thugs unleash mayhem on 8 PDP chieftains in C’River

.destroy houses , cars , fish pond

…I don’t encourage violence …Deputy Speaker

…there is need for tolerance amongst politicians..CP



By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR



Not less than eight stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were attacked and property worth millions of naira was vandalized in the early hours of Monday at Ikot Offiong in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.



Vanguard gathered that thugs numbering about 100 caused havoc although no lives were lost, and houses, cars household electronics, fish ponds, and other valuables belonging to the PDP Chieftains were destroyed.

Some of the affected Chieftains suffered unquantifiable damage at the hands of political thugs alleged to be loyal to the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Joseph Bassey who incidentally is the APC candidate for Calabar South /Akpabuyo and Bakassi Federal Constituency.



Affected persons include the State Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Hon Francis Ekeng , Hon. Francis Effanga, D/G Ekpo Okon Campaign Council. Ekpo is the PDP Senatorial candidate for the south., Elder Effiom Edet Ekpo PDP Ward Chairman, Atimbo Westward.



Innocent Atsenudiara, Supervisor in Calabar south Others include Amanso Okon Etim

PDP Chapter Youth leader, Atimbo East Ward, Edet Okon Etim (a.k.a Sunny)

Youth leader, Atimbo West ward, Emmanuel Eyo Atimbo West Ward and Saviour Maurice

PDP Vice Chairman Atimbo West.



The affected persons who spoke with Vanguard alleged that the attack was a clinically coordinated operation as the perpetrators broke into their homes, destroyed some properties, and looted others.

Elder Ekpo, PDP ward Chairman, Atimbo west told Vanguard that the attack took place between the wee hours of Monday at about 2:30 am and 3 am.



The chieftain who explained that he could still recall the identities of the attackers said they were shouting throughout the time of the attack

Ekpo said:”This attack was a fallout of the meeting the Deputy Speaker held in the community on Sunday evening and some of these boys were attendees in that meeting.



“In fact, during the attack, they were shouting that no PDP person will be allowed to vote during the elections and that they will come out with arms on election days to enforce it.”



When contacted, the Deputy Speaker CRSHA, Hon. Joseph Bassey has denied being responsible for the attack and that at no time did he send anybody to unleash mayhem on anyone.



Bassey who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Calabar South/Akpabuyo/Bakassi Federal Constituency explained that he had always played followed due process as it concerns politics.



“I am not from Akpabuyo neither do I have boys there, I only go to Akpabuyo whenever I am invited and it was the such invitation I honored on Sunday to inaugurate my campaign office in the area that was donated by one of my supporters.

“Those claiming that I am responsible for the attack have nothing to say. I am against violence and thuggery in politics and Cultism,” Bassey said.



When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe hinted that they were on top of the situation and that men have also been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.



He warned those instigating the crises to get ready, as security agencies won’t allow anyone to breach the peace of the Local government area for any reason.

CP Balabare called on Politicians in the state to adhere to the rules of engagement before, during, and after the electioneering period adding that there was a need for tolerance amongst all political gladiators in the state.