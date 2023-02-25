Polls: This is a defining moment for Nigeria – Gbajabiamila

By Dapo Akinrefon

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Gbajabiamila has said that the presidential election remains a defining moment for Nigeria just as he urged voters not to be swayed by what they see.

He said this after casting his vote at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Mercy Eneli street, Surulere area of Lagos State.

Giving an assessment of the exercise, he commended voters for being patient and orderly.

He said: “So far, from what I can see, the election has been peaceful, fair, credible and orderly. People have come out to exercise their franchise and this is what democracy is all about. I am excited that and I hope it goes on like this till the polls close.

“This election is critical to Nigerians. Every election is pivotal and a turning point. This is a defining moment for us as Nigerians.

“My advice to Nigerians is that they should not be swayed by what they see. They should be swayed by what every candidate has to offer..

“For.me, what is important in any democracy, even in the western world, is the track record of the candidate.”

Expressing optimism that his party, the APC, will emerge victorious at the end of the exercise, the Speaker said: “I am confident because elections come and go anywhere in the world but as far as confidence goes, everything is in God’s hands now.

“Man proposes but God disposes but I believe that at the end of the day, we will triumph.”