Polls: Steer clear of vote merchandise — Uniosun VC tells students

– Matriculates 6,750 freshers

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, of Osun State University, Osogbo, Professor Clement Adebooye has charged students of the school to steer clear of electoral violence as it closes campuses across the state to allow students to participate in the general elections.

Speaking after the 6,750 fresh students of the citadel of learning took their matriculation oath on Tuesday in the Osogbo campus of the University, he said the schools will allow its workers to proceed on holiday to also allow them to take part in the polls.

The Vice-Chancellor warned the students and staff not to be involved in the act of vote selling, describing it as immoral and illegal.

His words, “Our university is closing tomorrow for election and students will be away till March 15. I, however, urge the students to vote their conscience during the election and not be involved in vote selling and buying. They should not allow themselves to be used for election violence against anyone. They must all be involved in acts that will make our country work.

“We have decided on behalf of the senate to allow our staff also to proceed on holiday from Thursday so that they will have the opportunity to travel to different places where they registered to vote. We will close the university for Thursday and Friday for staff and they will resume again next week Monday”.

Addressing the freshers, he warned that any students caught engaging in cultism, and sexual harassment will be expelled from the University expressly.

“Our university takes seriously issues of social vices, especially cultism, sexual harassment, and drug abuse among many others. Any student caught involved in such activities will be expelled. We have done it several times and we will hesitate to do it again”, he said.