Polls: Soludo shuns Peter Obi, canvasses votes for APGA candidates

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra has called on the electorate in the state to cast their votes for all Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidates for the smooth running of government.

Soludo stated this while addressing the party faithful at a political rally in Akpaka Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Onitsha on Tuesday.

He said that voting for all APGA candidates would ensure the provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor said that Mr Edward Ibuzo, contesting for Onitsha Federal Constituency is a selfless man, only interested in what would benefit his constituents.

According to him, people only think of what will benefit them but Ibuzo thinks of what his people will benefit, and does not think of himself.

“That is why I resolved to do the Akpaka-Nsugbe road that he pleaded for that his people need urgently.

“So I promised him I will do the road because in APGA we fulfil our promises.

“My predecessor, Obiano, promised me of becoming the next governor after him and I also promised him support which I fulfilled. So in APGA, it is a promise fulfilled.

“So, if you people vote APGA candidates, especially for those contesting for State House of Assembly, whatever thing they present to me will not be delayed, it will be endorsed.

”But if it were to be from other parties, it will not be given the attention it deserves,” he said.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Mba, commended the governor for his One Youth, Two Skills Initiative programme, introduced to make the youth self-reliant, saying that the project is yielding positive results.

Mba described Soludo as an action governor who always matched his words with action, adding that barely one year in office, the governor has brought positive changes to Anambra.

Also, the APGA House of Assembly candidate, Onitsha North constituency II, Harold Ekwerekwu, vowed to provide quality representation, especially on roads and other infrastructure.