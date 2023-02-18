Polls: Shun thuggery, electoral apathy — Group tells students

.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

With about one week to the general elections, a pressure group, “Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths (COSSY)”, has called on students and youths in Ogun State to eschew thuggery and other forms of violence, during the elections.

The group advised the students and youths to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring a violence-free election.

The group made the call at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Addressing newsmen, the leader of the group, Oladimeji Uthman described as disturbing, level of disunity and violence being witnessed among students and youth leaders in the build-up for the forthcoming elections.

Oladimeji said the youths and students organization would work closely with relevant stakeholders for proper sensitization and campaign towards a peaceful electoral process before, during and after the elections.

“There is a need for us as students and youths to build structures for peace and also give peace a chance in our state. There is an urgent need for the younger generation to wake up across the globe to the reality of the negative effects of electoral apathy in our electoral system. We must all agitate and campaign for peace at all times and should avoid being used as political thugs by politicians, pointing out that there is no positive gain in political thuggery, but the loss of life, insurgency and destruction”, he said.

“As part of our campaign against electoral violence and other forms of political instability, our members have been sensitized across the state on the importance of having violence-free and hitch-free elections.”

He added, “we are used to being at the forefront of development, but it is sad that some political leaders in Nigeria had brought us backwards. Politics and ego have torn them apart, leading to a situation where nobody is now providing productive and purposeful leadership to those of us who belong to the younger generation. The youths are the strength of this country and it is in our hands to make a wise decisions in electing credible leaders in the forthcoming general elections”.

“I urge all youths and students in the Gateway State to desist from all forms of social menace, electoral fraud or violence, election manipulation and vote rigging that may hinder our prospects for long-term growth. Rather, we should channel our energy towards building a better future for ourselves and our dear state.”

“The leadership of the pressure group is presently concerned about the readiness and preparedness of the electoral umpire (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections during the forthcoming general elections. We also want to use this occasion to call on all INEC officials to remain unbiased, neutral and apolitical during the electioneering process.”

“It is our belief that it is high time all progressive students and youths in Ogun State come together and extinguish the fire of disunity, envy and hatred among ourselves. The development of the Gateway State must be paramount to us all in spite of our political affiliations.

The Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths will continue to support those who desire the unity and welfare of our members in the state. We hereby commend and appreciate all leaders who stand for the unity of our people.

“We equally admonish all political actors in the state and Nigeria at large to stop campaigns of calumny, slander or character assassination, capable of overheating the political atmosphere of our peaceful state.”

Oladimeji also demanded that the security and law enforcement agencies should come together and build a common synergy and remain steadfast to ensure rigidity security across the state and beyond during the forthcoming general elections.