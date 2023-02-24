Polls: S-West border communities, waterways secured — Police

.

•27,000 policemen deployed in Lagos

•Security agencies embark on ‘show of force’ in Osun

•As Ondo declares work-free days

By Dayo Johnson, Evelyn Usman, Simeon Ndaji & Shina Abubakar

LAGOS—AHEAD of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South-West, DIG Johnson Kokumo, yesterday, declared that security would be beefed up at border communities and riverine areas in Lagos, to prevent an influx of criminals into the region.

Kokumo also disclosed that 27,000 policemen would be deployed for election duties in the state.

The DIG spoke at a pre-election briefing with senior police officers, comprising Area Commanders, Unit heads and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, at the Police Officers Wives Association premises, in Ikeja, Lagos.

He noted that arrangements had been concluded with the Military and other sister security agencies for a joint surveillance patrol of the air, sea and land.

His words: “Those of you (police officers) at border towns have the responsibility to provide adequate security in that area. We will not want any criminal to make incursions from outside Nigeria. This is strictly Nigeria’s affairs.

“Unauthorized individuals, particularly criminal elements, should not be allowed to make incursions from neighbouring countries into Nigeria to disrupt the process. You have to be vigilant.

“The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy will provide adequate security in coastal communities, while the air surveillance will be done in synergy with the Nigerian Air Force and our Air Wing.”

AIG Zone 2 warns policemen

Also, the acting AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, AIG Sylvester Abiodun, charged officers and men of the command deployed to their respective areas of responsibilities ahead of tomorrow’s election to ensure that election materials were protected.

He also warned them to eschew all forms of corrupt practices that could dent the image of the Police.

Security agencies embark on show of force in Osun

Similarly, security operatives in Osun State, yesterday, embarked on a show of force in the state capital.

The exercise was conducted by operatives of the Department of State Security, Police, Fire Service, Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the Army.

The convoy moved through Ayetoro, Igbonna, Old Garage, Oke-Fia, and Ogo-Oluwa among others.

Meanwhile, the state command of the NSCDC said it will deploy 4,520 personnel for Saturday’s exercise.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Kehinde Adeleke stated that the Commandant, Agboola Sunday, said 3,763 personnel were deployed to the polling units in the state.

Adeleke said: “664 personnel were also deployed to the wards across the state. Eagle–eyed patrol teams have also been stationed in the three senatorial districts in the state for effective monitoring and to mitigate threats.

‘’The corps is engaging with other security agencies in the state. I want to urge the good and law-abiding citizens of Osun State not to entertain any fear. The Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, has fine-tuned modalities to ensure that the coming elections are conducted to the admiration of all Nigerians.

“Our collaboration is strong. Osun residents will perform their civic responsibilities in a peaceful atmosphere, without being harassed.”

Ondo declares work-free days

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government, yesterday, declared February 24 and March 10, 2023, as work-free days to enable public servants in the state to participate in the general elections.

In a circular, the Head of Service in Ondo State, Pastor Kayode Ogundele said the work-free days “is to allow the workers travel to the various places they registered to cast their votes in the Presidential/National Assembly and the State House of Assembly elections respectively.”

YALI tasks Nigerians on peaceful polls

Also, embers of the Young African Leaders Initiative, YALI, yesterday, embarked on a Peace Walk in Ikeja and its environs.

The group, under the auspices of Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria, MWFAA, said the motive behind the Peace Walk Against Electoral Violence was to sensitise Nigerians and create an enabling peaceful voting environment during the polls.

Speaking during the walk, the spokesperson of the group, Olufemi Olaoshun, said: “The group embarked on the peace walk to create awareness for peace to reign on Saturday.

“From all indications, there is tension all over Nigeria particularly as a result of the Federal Government’s new Naira notes policy.”